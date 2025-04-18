6'2", 215 lbs TCU WR believes his late brother Tiger Bech's tragic death gave him "superpower" that NFL teams can't overlook

TCU wideout Jack Bech feels that the spirit of his late brother, Tiger Bech, still lives within him, heading into this year's NFL draft. Jack, who is tipped as a Day 2 pick this year, has informed teams that he has a "superpower" thanks to his late sibling, which will help take his game to the next level.

“Whatever team gets me, it’s going to be a two-for-one special,” Jack told ESPN's Dave Wilson on Thursday. “Not only do you get Jack Bech, you get Tiger Bech too. I have a superpower now. I have another presence about me that just can’t lose.”

Jack, who is 6-foot-2 and weighs 215 pounds, was named the Senior Bowl MVP earlier this year, where he caught six passes for 68 yards, including a game-winning touchdown with seven seconds to play. Jack said he was confident about making the winning catch since Tiger was watching over him and because of his faith in God.

“I knew I was about to catch that ball and score that touchdown,” Jack said. “My brother’s name was written in the clouds above us. Just so many signs. I mean, if you don’t believe God is real, I don’t know how much more you need.”

Jack Bech began his collegiate career at LSU in 2021. He played two years with the Tigers before transferring to TCU in 2023.

In his final year with the Horned Frogs, Jack recorded 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns on 62 receptions across 12 games, earning a second-team All-Big 12 selection in the process.

Jack Bech's brother, Tiger Bech, was killed during New Orleans terrorist attack on New Year’s Day

TCU wideout Jake Bech - Source: Imagn

Jake Bech's elder brother, Tiger Bech, died on Jan. 1 this year at the age of 27. He was one of the 14 victims in a deadly pickup truck attack. The rented car rammed into people celebrating the New Year on New Orleans' Bourbon Street.

Tiger was a wideout and kick returner at Princeton from 2017 to 2019. He recorded 825 yards with three touchdowns on 53 catches. After graduating in 2021, Tiger worked as a junior trader for Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

Although Tiger never made it to the NFL, his brother Jake will be aiming to hear his name called out at the draft next week.

