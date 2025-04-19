  • home icon
  6'3, 250 lbs NFL draft prospect projected to put Von Miller-like performance

6'3, 250 lbs NFL draft prospect projected to put Von Miller-like performance

By Arnold
Modified Apr 19, 2025 18:39 GMT
6'3, 250 lbs NFL draft prospect projected to put Von Miller-like performance

Abdul Carter has been in the spotlight heading into the 2025 NFL draft. The Penn State star is considered one of the best defensive players in this year's class and is tipped to have a successful career in the big league.

ESPN's Louis Riddick compared Carter to two-time Super Bowl winner Von Miller, highlighting the Nittany Lions star's key attributes. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound prospect can play as a defensive end and as a linebacker, which should garner interest from several teams.

In his column for the Round 1 picks on Saturday, Riddick pointed out that Carter's get-off quickness as a speed rusher is a trait similar to what Miller possesses. The analyst also praised Carter's pass-rush qualities to counter opposition players with a spin move and to win with an up-and-under move.

Carter played his first two seasons at Penn State as a linebacker before moving to DE for the 2024 season. In his final collegiate campaign, he recorded 12.0 sacks, 23.5 tackles for loss, 68 tackles (43 solo tackles), four pass deflections, two forced fumbles and 61 pressures en route to being named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Although Carter has a long way to go in the NFL before fans can judge him, his potential is being compared to an eight-time Pro Bowler, which is a big compliment.

When is the 2025 NFL draft? Full schedule and live stream details

Abdul Carter is projected as a top-5 pick at the 2025 NFL draft - Source: Imagn

The 2025 NFL draft will begin on Thursday with the first round. The grand three-day event will take place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Here's a look at the full schedule for this year's draft:

  • Thursday, April 24: Round 1, 8 p.m. EDT
  • Friday, April 25: Rounds 2-3, 7 p.m. EDT
  • Saturday, April 26: Rounds 4-7, Noon EDT

All three days of the draft will be broadcast live on NFL Network, ESPN and ESPN2. Fans can also live stream it on NFL+ and ESPN Deportes.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
