6'5", 260-pound DE named best Day 2 fit for Bengals in 2025 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals have a major defensive problem: their EDGE. Local-born 2023-24 playoffs hero Sam Hubbard has retired, while reigning sack leader Trey Hendrickson wants a new contract and may threaten a holdout or even trade unless he gets it.

But with de facto GM Duke Tobin having gambled on monstrous contracts for the wide receiver duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, as well as a smaller yet no less significant one for tight end Mike Gesicki, he may need to be cheaper when it comes to the pass rush. Thus, Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron has the franchise keeping 6'5", 260-lb. Jack Sawyer in-state in Day 2 of the upcoming Draft:

"Sawyer wouldn’t have to travel far with this projection. Given the Bengals' uncertainty on the edge with disgruntled pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, grabbing a high-floor player like Sawyer would be the perfect plug-and-play option at 4-3 defensive end in Cincinnati’s scheme."

In four seasons at Ohio State, he had 144 tackles (68 solo), 23 sacks, ten pass breakups, six forced fumbles and a twelve-yard interception.

Bengals target Jack Sawyer also mentioned as a Day 2 pick for two NFC West teams

As it turns out, however, the Bengals are not the only Day 2 destination for Jack Sawyer.

The Arizona Cardinals landed a major upgrade at the edge when they lured Super Bowl champion and one-time Pro Bowler Josh Sweat from the Philadelphia Eagles during the free-agency hunt. However, they are also looking for depth and a complement; and Sports Illustrated's Richie Bradshaw thinks the prospect is "the perfect definition of a Cardinal":

"A player like Sawyer brings a ton to the table as a well-rounded edge rusher... He’s a good pass-rusher, an above average run defender, has a motor that runs hot, and is perhaps more proven than any other colleague at this position. (He) presents so much value across the board for a defense that likes players who can do multiple things."

Then, there is the Los Angeles Rams. In a mock draft recap, Sports Illustrated's Brock Vierra writes that Sawyer was not his first choice at 101st overall, but moves made at other positions beforehand necessitated the execution of the decision:

"Sawyer has a clear floor, Byron Young would likely get traded after this season due to acquiring Trey Hendrickson, the team could move Hendrickson inside if Fiske gets hurt, and place Sawyer on the field, and if they wanted, Young could replace the hole left by Michael Hoecht with Sawyer inside on certain packages."

The 2025 Draft will occur from April 24 to 26 in Green Bay. Most media coverage will be on ESPN.

