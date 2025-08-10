  • home icon
  "6 win season incoming": NFL fans react as Geno Smith flips off Seahawks fan during Raiders' preseason game

"6 win season incoming": NFL fans react as Geno Smith flips off Seahawks fan during Raiders' preseason game

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 10, 2025 05:10 GMT
Las Vegas Raiders v Seattle Seahawks - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Las Vegas Raiders v Seattle Seahawks - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Fans reacted as Geno Smith had an unruly moment ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. In a video that went viral on social media, the veteran quarterback had an altercation with a fan on the sidelines.

The fan had brought a sign to the stadium that read, "Bigger Bust- Geno or JaMarcus Russell." The Raiders quarterback was visibly unhappy with the sign and flipped off fans before waltzing onto the field with his team.

You can check out the video below:

Fans shared their thoughts and reactions to the way Geno Smith flipped the fan for the criticizing sign.

"6 season win incoming," one said sarcastically."
"He still gonna be trash this year," another commented.
"This went from dark to darker," one said.
"Lol Geno was underrated if anything," another wrote.
"Geno was perfectly fine for the Seahawks. What is that fan on about?," one said.
"W players tbh. Fans think they are better than the players, try putting on pads and taking a couple shots at an Oklahoma drill," another commented.

After beginning his NFL journey with the Jets in 2013, Geno Smith spent one season each with the Giants and the Chargers. In May 2019, he signed for the Seattle Seahawks.

Smith spent five seasons with them and played 54 games, recording 12,961 yards and 76 TDs passing. In March, he was traded to the Raiders for a 92nd pick in this year's NFL draft. Smith agreed a two-year deal worth $75 million with the team.

Geno Smith opens up about Lumen Field return

Despite the incident before the kick-off, Geno Smith sensed an air of nostalgia during the preseason game at Lumen Field.

Seahawks reporter Bob Condotta shared a post on X where Geno Smith shares his true feelings about returning to his previous home stadium.

"It means everything to me. We all know about the 12s and how special they are. They're a big part of why the Seahawks are a really good team.
"For me just to be embraced by the fans, to see some of the children from the Children's Hospital that I went and visited, their parents, just to sign some autographs, shake some hands. It's always fun when you can go back to a place you loved. I thought it was really good for me and a great experience."
The Raiders next take on the 49ers on Aug. 16 at Allegiant Stadium at 4 pm ET.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Bhargav
