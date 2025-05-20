Mason Rudolph has had a rough time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, to say the least. The 29-year-old joined the AFC North side in 2018. However, he has never been the first-choice QB. Despite spending four years with the team, Rudolph might once again find himself on the bench if the Steelers acquire Aaron Rodgers.

Even though he might not get much game time if Rodgers joins, Rudolph shared some positive words about the 4x NFL MVP. Back in 2018, when Mason was still a rookie, the Pittsburgh Steelers faced the Green Bay Packers. This was Rudolph's second NFL game. The Packers got a dominating 51-34 win.

After a rough outing, the Steelers' QB remembered Rodgers walking up to him and giving him some words of encouragement. This meant a lot to Rudolph, who talked about it on Tuesday.

“I had a rough, early outing, and he came over and said hello and offered some words of encouragement and motivated me to keep working hard,” Rudolph said. “It doesn’t happen a lot. He went out of his way to say hello to me, and that was awesome.”

Rudolph signed a 2-year, $8 million deal to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers after a year in Tennessee. He is hopeful that if given a chance to shine, he could be successful.

What did Mason Rudolph say about the Pittsburgh Steelers potentially signing Aaron Rodgers?

Even though the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed Mason Rudolph, they are still on the hunt to acquire another quarterback. Their prime target is NFL legend Aaron Rodgers.

While there are no guarantees that Rodgers will sign with the Steelers, there are strong indications that the 40-year-old will join the team. He has previously mentioned that he will play for another season if a side offers him $10 million.

Rudolph was aware of these plans since March of this year. Even though he would love to be the QB1 for the Steelers, the 29-year-old wouldn't mind being Rodgers' backup.

“I assumed they were going to sign people and add to the roster because they always go to training camp with four quarterbacks,” Rudolph said on Monday.

“I knew that going in. I am going to respect the privacy of what (general manager) Omar (Khan) told me specifically. That’s for him to decide when, or whatever, they add a fourth.”

It remains to be seen if Pittsburgh finds a new QB or if Mason Rudolph finally gets his chance to shine on the gridiron as a leader.

