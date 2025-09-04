"60M cheaper than Micah holy cook": NFL fans react as Nik Bonitto signs $120,000,000 contract to become Broncos' highest paid non-QB 

On Thursday, the Denver Broncos agreed to a four-year extension with outside linebacker Nik Bonitto. The deal is valued at $106 million in base and bonuses, with a ceiling reaching $120 million, including $70 million guaranteed. This makes Bonitto the highest-paid non-quarterback in Broncos history.ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared the news through his X account.Fans on social media drew comparisons to Micah Parsons, who recently became the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.&quot;60 mill cheaper than Micah holy cook,&quot; a user commented.Jake 🐴 @Jakel2214LINK60 mill cheaper than Micah holy cookThe Broncos fans were unilaterally happy about the decision.&quot;Broncos locking up a key piece to their defense. Great move,&quot; another user commented.ConquerSports @Conquer_Sports_LINK@AdamSchefter @ToryDandy Broncos locking up a key piece to their defense. Great move.&quot;Complete and utter steal Reflects both his strengths and weaknesses in the current market and allows room for growth as he continues to progress as a player,&quot; a fan said.Jacob Romano @JacobTRomanoLINKComplete and utter steal Reflects both his strengths and weaknesses in the current market and allows room for growth as he continues to progress as a player&quot;Good extension. That dude comes screaming off the edge in a way that almost no one else does,&quot; another fan wrote.Seth Keysor @RealMNchiefsfanLINKGood extension. That dude comes screaming off the edge in a way that almost no one else does.&quot;Broncos management is doing a lot of things well but the thing they’re doing the best is locking up key talent early,&quot; a user expressed.Joint Parade or Bust @AvalangelistLINKBroncos management is doing a lot of things well but the thing they’re doing the best is locking up key talent earlyBonitto is coming off a breakout 2024 campaign. He earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors after posting 13.5 sacks (third in the NFL), 48 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 24 quarterback hits and even scoring twice off turnovers.The Broncos also made two other major extensions this year. In July 2025, Courtland Sutton signed a four-year, $92 million deal with $41 million guaranteed. Zach Allen followed in August 2025 with a four-year, $102 million contract with nearly $70 million guaranteed.Nik Bonitto back on the field after foot procedureTwo weeks ago, Nik Bonitto was back in practice amid contract talks following a minor procedure to remove a bone spur from the top of his foot.On August 15, coach Sean Payton confirmed Bonitto had missed joint practice due to the procedure.&quot;He had a little spur on the top of his foot,&quot; Payton said. &quot;… His is something that we just had done. We knew that he was going to miss this week. He'll be up and at it next week. He's been fantastic. The days he's missed has been (from) this simple bone spur in a unique spot on the top of the foot. It's not weight-bearing. He went ahead and had it done. I think three stitches.&quot;Nik Bonitto has resumed practicing and is on track for full participation leading to the regular season.