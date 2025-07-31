  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "65 overall with 93 speed is hilarious": NFL fans react to Jalen Milroe trying to boost his Madden 26 rookie rating

"65 overall with 93 speed is hilarious": NFL fans react to Jalen Milroe trying to boost his Madden 26 rookie rating

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 31, 2025 02:59 GMT
NFL: Seattle Seahawks Minicamp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Seattle Seahawks Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Seattle Seahawks rookie Jalen Milroe finally got to see his rating in EA Sports Madden 26. The Seahawks acquired the dual-threat quarterback with the 92nd pick in the third round of this year's NFL draft.

Ad

The Seahawks released a video on social media, revealing Jalen Milroe's rating in Madden 26, which is slated for release on August 14. The rookie quarterback has a 65 overall rating, which was the seventh-best for rookie quarterbacks in the league.

However, Jalen Milroe was given an insane speed, boasting a 93 overall, which is the second fastest among quarterbacks in Madden 26. In the video, he was also allowed to boost his overall rating by participating in a hilarious drill. You can check out the clip below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans in the comments shared their thoughts and reactions to Milroe's Madden 26 rating:

"65 overall with 93 speed is hilarious," one fan commented.
"65 overall is nasty work. He's a 70 at least," another fan said.
"The 56 carrying is criminal. Justice for Milroe," this fan wrote.
"They nerfed the hell out of his awareness rating, like less than 60 for sure," another fan said.
Ad
"How he lower than Russell Wilson his rookie year," this fan wrote.
"Madden did our rookies dirty again who would've thought right," one fan commented.

Jalen Milroe spent his collegiate campaign with the Alabama Crimson Tide. During the last two of his four-season stint, he served as the team's starting quarterback. He played in a total of 38 games and recorded 6016 yards and 45 TDs passing, while rushing for 1577 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Ad

Will Jalen Milroe get the chance to be the Seahawks' QB1 in 2025?

Apart from acquiring Milroe in the draft, the Seahawks utilized the offseason to revamp the quarterback depth chart. They parted ways with Geno Smith and acquired Sam Darnold on a three-year deal worth $100.5 million.

They also brought back Drew Lock on a two-year deal after he spent the 2024 season with the New York Jets. Thus, with two experienced signal-callers on the roster, Milroe is projected to serve as the third-string quarterback.

The Seahawks begin their 2025 campaign with a Week 1 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. It is scheduled to be played at Lumen Field and will kick off at 4:05 pm ET. Only time will tell if Milroe gets some playing time this year.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications