"65 overall with 93 speed is hilarious": NFL fans react to Jalen Milroe trying to boost his Madden 26 rookie rating

Seattle Seahawks rookie Jalen Milroe finally got to see his rating in EA Sports Madden 26. The Seahawks acquired the dual-threat quarterback with the 92nd pick in the third round of this year's NFL draft.The Seahawks released a video on social media, revealing Jalen Milroe's rating in Madden 26, which is slated for release on August 14. The rookie quarterback has a 65 overall rating, which was the seventh-best for rookie quarterbacks in the league.However, Jalen Milroe was given an insane speed, boasting a 93 overall, which is the second fastest among quarterbacks in Madden 26. In the video, he was also allowed to boost his overall rating by participating in a hilarious drill. You can check out the clip below:Fans in the comments shared their thoughts and reactions to Milroe's Madden 26 rating:&quot;65 overall with 93 speed is hilarious,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;65 overall is nasty work. He's a 70 at least,&quot; another fan said.&quot;The 56 carrying is criminal. Justice for Milroe,&quot; this fan wrote.&quot;They nerfed the hell out of his awareness rating, like less than 60 for sure,&quot; another fan said.&quot;How he lower than Russell Wilson his rookie year,&quot; this fan wrote.&quot;Madden did our rookies dirty again who would've thought right,&quot; one fan commented.Jalen Milroe spent his collegiate campaign with the Alabama Crimson Tide. During the last two of his four-season stint, he served as the team's starting quarterback. He played in a total of 38 games and recorded 6016 yards and 45 TDs passing, while rushing for 1577 yards and 33 touchdowns.Will Jalen Milroe get the chance to be the Seahawks' QB1 in 2025?Apart from acquiring Milroe in the draft, the Seahawks utilized the offseason to revamp the quarterback depth chart. They parted ways with Geno Smith and acquired Sam Darnold on a three-year deal worth $100.5 million.They also brought back Drew Lock on a two-year deal after he spent the 2024 season with the New York Jets. Thus, with two experienced signal-callers on the roster, Milroe is projected to serve as the third-string quarterback.The Seahawks begin their 2025 campaign with a Week 1 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. It is scheduled to be played at Lumen Field and will kick off at 4:05 pm ET. Only time will tell if Milroe gets some playing time this year.