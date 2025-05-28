$67,000,000 Packers star makes his feelings known on Jaire Alexander amid CB's reported new contract

Jaire Alexander's absence from the OTAs has been a topic of discussion for the Green Bay Packers. The star cornerback reportedly received an offer of a restructured contract from the team, but with no deal signed, he's not taking part in the voluntary workouts.

Jaire Alexander is one of the Packers' best defensive players. He's a two-time Second-Team All-Pro and has been a starter for the team since the 2018 season, when he was a first-round pick. His biggest problem is struggling to be healthy: over the past two seasons, he has played in just 14 of 34 games.

With Alexander currently away from the team, safety Xavier McKinney appeared on the podium and gave his thoughts on the situation. He wanted to be clear about not interfering in the cornerback's business, but his wish was also clear: the team wants Alexander back.

"We would all like him back. I talk to him every day, pretty much, so just try to stay connected with him. Obviously, we've developed a great relationship with each other, but my thing is, that's his own situation. At the end of the day, I'm going to be with him regardless of what the situation is, we've developed a relationship good enough off the field to where it's, like, 'I just want what's best for you, and I'm going to be here regardless'. We want him here, but however that situation plays out, that's how it plays out."

Packers beat writer reveals contract restructure proposal to Jaire Alexander

Green Bay has been open to trading him during the offseason due to his injury concerns. However, he's far and away their best cornerback on the roster, and having him healthy would represent a major advantage for the defense.

Matt Schneider, from The Athletic, revealed on Tuesday that Green Bay sent the defender a new proposal:

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the Packers have proposed a restructured contract to Alexander, which tangibly demonstrates their interest in retaining the two-time All-Pro cornerback during an offseason in which they have been open to trading him.

Jaire Alexander has a $24.63 million cap hit for the upcoming season, and Green Bay can recover up to $7.6 million if they decide to cut him. A post-June 1 release would save $17.1 million this season, but he would also be up for $9.5 million of dead cap in 2026.

