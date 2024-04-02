6x Pro Bowler finds circumstances involving Aaron Jones' Packers exit "wild" 

When the Green Bay Packers elected to release running back Aaron Jones this off-season, it surprised many. Jones has been with the Packers for the last seven seasons and has established himself as one of the best running backs in franchise history.

Jones has rushed for over 1,000 yards in three seasons and has racked up 5,940 total career rushing yards. He has scored 45 touchdowns on the ground and additionally has 2,076 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns.

Former Packers linebacker Clay Matthews was shocked upon seeing Jones released by the Packers. He thinks it's 'wild' that head coach Matt LaFleur had no say in the Packers' choice.

"With a rookie* QB, young receiving corp and Watson injured, Jones WAS GBs offense,. He even took a pay cut to stay with the team in 2023! But I digress.

"I find the lack of communication between HC and GM to be wild. LaFleur has been one of the most successful coaches and doesn’t have a say!?" Matthews posted on X.

As a result of the team cutting Jones, they signed free agent running back Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing yards two seasons ago.

Aaron Jones signed with the Packers' rivals, the Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Jone during Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings

With the Green Bay Packers replacing Aaron Jones with Josh Jacobs, it didn't take long for Jones to land with a new team.

On March 12, 2024, Jones signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings are a team that Jones is very familiar with, as he's played against them twice every season that he's been in the NFL.

He will now get the opportunity to go against his former team, the Green Bay Packers, twice this season.

The Vikings released running back Alexander Mattison this off-season and upgraded the running back position by landing Jones.

Aaron Jones will be entering his eighth NFL season in 2024.

