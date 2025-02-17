$7,400,000,000 franchise proposed as perfect Cooper Kupp landing spot by ex-NFL WR

Cooper Kupp is reportedly being shopped on the trade block by the LA Rams this offseason. The veteran wide receiver has spent his entire career with the franchise, but that may soon change.

Several teams are expected to be interested in adding Kupp to their roster, especially those in need of help at the position. Former NFL WR Harry Douglas recently made his prediction on where he thinks Kupp will land during a segment on ESPN.

"I'm going to go with the New England Patriots, who have some cap space to work with," Douglas said on Monday. "When you look at the quarterback, Drake Maye, he's a young promising prospect and I like the way that he played during his rookie season in the times that he was out there playing.

"When you look at Cooper Kupp, a guy that is sure-handed and reliable, he can be an extension of the coaching staff on the football field. He's very smart, a Super Bowl champion, and a quarterback's best friend. So I'm going with Cooper Kupp to the New England Patriots and Drake Maye to be very happy as well."

The Patriots had one of the weakest groups of WRs in the entire NFL last year, so bringing in a proven veteran like Kupp would be a major upgrade for their offense. Douglas also pointed out that it would help the development of Drake Maye, who would likely benefit from improved pass-catchers next season.

New England is projected to have the most available cap space of any team this offseason at more than $123 million, according to Spotrac. The Patriots are also the third-most valuable NFL franchise at $7.4 billion, according to Forbes. They have the money to spend to make significant improvements to their roster and starting with an elite WR seems to make a ton of sense for their situation.

Why Cooper Kupp is reportedly on the trade block for Rams

Cooper Kupp (image credit: getty)

The LA Rams are rumored to be heading towards a rebuilding phase with Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford both rumored to be available on the trade block. Kupp still has two years remaining on his contract, but both of them carry a massive cap hit of more than $27 million.

Trading him would free up cap space for the Rams, especially considering he will be 32 years old when the 2025 NFL season kicks off and has an extensive injury history. They also already have Puka Nacua on their roster, who has surpassed him as their primary WR, further contributing to speculations that Kupp could be traded this year.

