7 months after Christian Wilkins' foot injury, Pete Carroll gives concerning update on Raiders DT's health

Christian Wilkins is yet to practice with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. The defensive tackle suffered a season-ending foot injury in October, but there is still no timescale on his return.

On Wednesday, Raiders coach Pete Carroll offered a concerning update on Wilkins' injury.

"Every day he's here early, working hard, but we’re still working," Carroll said. "He's not ready to get back out. We're in the midst of a long, challenging process. Fortunately, there's a lot of time, and we're going to take every bit of it. We've really tried to be really diligent in the way we've worked it and the way we've wanted it and all that, and he's been on board the whole time. But it has been challenging."

According to reports, Wilkins has been in and out of a walking boot over the last few months. He was also at the Raiders' OTA session on Wednesday, but didn't take part in any of the drills.

Wilkins suffered his foot injury in the Raiders' 34-18 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season. He had a Jones fracture, breaking his bone that connects the little toe to the base of the foot.

Wilkins underwent surgery, but it's still unclear when he will return to practice for the Raiders.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll will be hoping to have Wilkins available in the offseason so he can integrate the DT into his defensive playbook.

A look at Christian Wilkins' contract details with the Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders DT Christian Wilkins

Christian Wilkins reportedly signed a four-year deal worth $110 million with the Raiders in June 2024. The contract included a $24 million signing bonus, with $84.75 million in guaranteed money.

The Miami Dolphins took Wilkins with the No.13 pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He played five seasons with the franchise before signing for the Raiders.

In his first year at Las Vegas, Wilkins recorded 17 tackles, 2.0 sacks and two stuffs before his season-ending injury.

