$72,000,000 star WR makes feelings known on Patriots as trade rumors heat up

The New England Patriots have been seen as a top contender to trade for wide receiver DK Metcalf this offseason. While the rumors have amped up lately, the wide receiver has officially made his feelings about the New England area known.

While making an appearance on the "Casuals The Podcast" this week, host Katie Nolan casually asked Metcalf if he would ever want to move to New England. The hint at a possible trade to the Patriots didn't offer many fans what they wanted to hear as the wide receiver said "no."

DK Metcalf did clarify that his lack of desire to live in New England had nothing to do with the organization.

“No, it’s not a desirable place in my opinion. (The Patriots) are a great organization though. A great organization,” DK Metcalf said.

DK Metcalf may not want to be dealt to New England but the chances that he gets traded are still rumored to be high. In 2022, Metcalf signed a three-year deal worth $72 million with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks can either offer him another contract extension or decide to trade him while the value is still high and teams are desperate for a top wide receiver.

Could A.J. Brown be a trade target for the Patriots?

Wide receiver A.J. Brown presently has his focus on trying to win Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles. This offseason though, Brown may be on the move and he could reunite with former coach Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel, who is now the new coach of the New England Patriots, and Brown worked together with the Tennessee Titans. Brown was also reportedly upset when the New England Patriots passed on him in the 2019 NFL draft.

When asked about a possible reunion with Brown, Mike Vrabel recently revealed on the "New England Sports Fellow" show where he stands with the wide receiver.

"Yeah, we'll see ... I'm proud of his development, his personal development and working on himself ... He's a passionate player, and I love him to death. And I have a very, very close relationship with him," Mike Vrabel said.

Even if Brown would be willing to be traded to New England, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to agree to part ways with their top receiver this offseason.

