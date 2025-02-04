$76,500,000 Chargers star recruits Tee Higgins amid uncertainty around Bengals WR's future

By Cole Shelton
Modified Feb 04, 2025 14:18 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
$76,500,000 Chargers star recruits Tee Higgins amid uncertainty around Bengals WR's future - Source: Imagn

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James is recruiting Tee Higgins ahead of his pending free agency. Higgins will be one of the top free agents available, as he can be the team's No. 1 receiver. Heading into free agency, James, who's in the midst of a four-year, $76,500,000 deal with the Chargers, is trying to get Higgins to LA.

Higgins could help bolster the Chargers receiving core featuring Ladd McConkey. Speaking on "The Edge with Micah Parsons," James told Higgins to come to LA.

“Hey, what’s up, Tee? Tee or any receiver out there, what’s up? What’s happening … Let’s go do it," James wrote.

The Chargers will likely look to add a receiver in 2025 to pair alongside McConkey. Quentin Johnston has struggled to develop after being a first-round pick, so Los Angeles could look to add a receiver.

Higgins recorded 73 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024.

Chargers GM still has confidence in Justin Herbert

Los Angeles is coming off a blowout loss to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round, in a game the Chargers were favored.

After the loss, many wondered if Justin Herbert was the QB of the future. However, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz defended his quarterback.

"I hear the narrative and all that, but there's a lot of great quarterbacks in this league that may not have had the ideal start to their playoff career," Hortiz said, via NFL.com. "Peyton Manning was 0-3 his first five years. Lamar Jackson's, it was 0-2. So, if we're going to set a narrative on Justin off of two playoff games, that's absurd.
"What I watch this guy do, he's phenomenal, he's a phenomenal competitor, leader, playmaker. We'll roll with him. They're gonna roll me outta here before they roll him outta here, I can promise you that. He's special, and special things are ahead for him. Book it."

The Chargers have plenty of key free agents including Khalil Mack, Poona Ford, JK Dobbins, Kristian Fulton, and Joshua Palmer, among others.

Los Angeles enters the offseason with over $64 million in cap space, according to Spotrac.

