8 rookie matchups to watchout for in Week 1 of 2024 NFL season feat. Chiefs' Xavier Worthy vs Ravens' Nate Wiggins

With the excitement of the NFL Draft and the release of the schedule now behind us, it’s time to look at a few rookie matchups expected to take place during Week 1 of the regular season. Many of these rookies will be thrown into the fire when the season opens, and for some, the battles they face will be difficult.

8 rookie matchups to keep on the radar

#1 - Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs

The contest that kicks off the season on Thursday, September 5, could feature one of the most enjoyable head-to-head battles between first-round picks. Nate Wiggins is already penciled in as the Ravens’ starting cornerback. Xavier Worthy is also listed as a starter for the Chiefs, at receiver. Wiggins ran 4.28 seconds in the 40 at the combine. Worthy ran a record-setting 4.21 seconds just a few days later. Worthy plays to his 40 time. Wiggins? Not so much. The cameras will surely zero in on the pair when they line up across from one another.

#2 - Washington Commanders vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Welcome to the NFL, Jayden Daniels! The Bucs hope to take the next step by going deeper into the playoffs, and it will be baptism under fire for Daniels. His ability to dissect and intricately read the defense of Todd Bowles will be a major challenge for the second pick of the draft. Among many obstacles, Daniels must elude Calijah Kancey and Vita Vea as they try to run him down, as well as keep the ball away from Antoine Winfield.

#3 - Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks

It will be a similar situation for Bo Nix, assuming he’s the opening-day starter. The Seahawks have a talented defense, aided by the addition of Byron Murphy II in the first round, and head coach Mike Macdonald is sure to throw in some new wrinkles as he takes over. Seattle’s cornerback trio of Devon Witherspoon, Tariq Woolen and Michael Jackson is developing into a superior unit and could give Nix fits.

#4 - Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts

Not only was Latu the first edge rusher off the board, but he was also the first defensive player drafted in 2024; that’s how highly the Colts thought of him. Yet dominating opponents in the Pac-12 could prove a lot easier for Latu than facing off against Laremy Tunsil. The four-time Pro Bowler will surely relish shutting down the new kid on the block as Houston looks to improve upon its playoff season from a year ago.

#5 - Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions

The Rams wanted Byron Murphy II, but they settled for Jared Verse, the No. 2 pass rusher on my board. Verse faces one of the best tackle tandems in the league during Week 1, as the Lions field Penei Sewell on the right side and Taylor Decker at left tackle.

#6 - Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants

The Vikings got a steal when they traded up and selected Dallas Turner with the 17th pick of the draft. He was considered by many, including yours truly, to be the top defensive player in this draft. The hopes are that Turner will replace Danielle Hunter, the Vikings once-dominant pass rusher who signed with Houston during free agency. In Week 1, expect Turner to go one-on-one with Andrew Thomas, the Giants’ terrific left tackle who was injured most of last season. When healthy and playing on all cylinders, Thomas is one of the best in the league.

#7 - Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers

The script is flipped in this contest. Jim Harbaugh did exactly as I had been reporting for almost two months, taking Joe Alt with the fifth pick of the draft. The Week 1 battle against Maxx Crosby could be a teaching moment for Alt, as he’ll be facing one of the most intense and technically sound pass rushers in the league.

#8 - Dallas Cowboys vs Cleveland Browns

Here’s another spot where a rookie tackle, Tyler Guyton, will be charged with stopping a dominant pass rusher, Myles Garrett. It could be a long day for Guyton, who, while he did perform well during Senior Bowl practices, lost the left tackle job at Oklahoma. Garrett has posted double-digit sacks each of the past six seasons, so Guyton best be at the top of his game.