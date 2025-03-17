$85,000,000 QB in play for Steelers if team misses on landing Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly offered a contract to Aaron Rodgers as they remain on the lookout for a QB1 for the 2025 season. There's still uncertainty on whether Russell Wilson will re-sign for the franchise after a relatively underwhelming 2024 season with the Steelers.

However, Pittsburgh has reportedly been linked with another veteran quarterback, Joe Flacco, who's worth $85 million as per CelebrityNetWorth. Flacco is also a free agent after playing one season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Flacco turned 40 in January and has more than enough experience to lead a team's offense. He led the Baltimore Ravens to the Super Bowl title in 2013, while also being named the MVP in the big game.

Moreover, Flacco has played on different teams, including the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and the Cleveland Browns, which proves that he can acclimatize well to different surroundings.

In his sole season with the Colts, Flacco recorded 1,761 passing yards, with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions across eight games. He started the season as the backup to Anthony Richardson before being named the QB1 for a few weeks until Richardson was re-instated as the starter.

Nonetheless, Flacco intends to play in 2025, and the Steelers could be a viable spot for the quarterback to fulfill his desire. Pittsburgh also didn't re-sign Justin Fields this offseason, and he left to sign for the New York Jets.

So, the Steelers could move in for Flacco as a last resor, if they are unable to secure a move for Rogers or re-sign Wilson.

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly stalling on signing Steelers contract

Former New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers - Source: Getty

Although Aaron Rodgers has reportedly received a contract offer from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the quarterback is stalling on committing to the team. Per reports, Rodgers is taking his own sweet time to sign on the dotted line.

There are also links that suggest Rodgers is waiting on a potential contract offer from the Minnesota Vikings before taking a call on his next move.

