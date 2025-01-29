8x Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick drops words of wisdom for Andy Reid over potential Chiefs 3-peat

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are on the brink of history. They are only one win away from becoming the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls and to make it sweeter, the veteran head coach can achieve the feat by beating the team that once fired him.

While Reid is undoubtedly aware of the historical significance of the Chiefs' upcoming game, the 66-year-old revealed on the "Let's Go!" podcast that he doesn't dwell on it. He said (7:23):

"You don’t really think about all of that until the media asks you. You’re just in the grind, you’re trying to find the next first down, stopping the next team … You’re so busy doing that, that maybe you look back on it when you’re retired or so, and you go, ‘Wow, that was something really special.’ But right now, you’re into the guys, you’re into the team, trying to make the right calls, and so on.”

Eight-time Super Bowl champion coach Bill Belichick lauded the Chiefs coach's attitude toward talks about the Chiefs three-peating and advised him to stay locked in. He said (7:58):

“That’s why you’re winning, Andy. Don’t look back. Don’t look ahead. Just stay in the moment and keep winning. You’re doing a great job, just stay in the moment.”

Andy Reid closing in on Bill Belichick's win totals

By the end of the 2018 season, Bill Belichick was one of the greatest coaches in NFL history. However, Andy Reid is on a roll and closing the gap on the former Patriots head coach's incredible resume.

Belichick is third on the list of all-time regular season wins with 302 victories, trailing only Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318). Reid is fourth with 273 and is only 29 wins away from the eight-time Super Bowl champion. He's projected to surpass Belichick's total in 2027.

The distance between the two in playoff wins is much smaller. Belichick, unsurprisingly, is the all-time leader with 31 wins as a head coach. The Chiefs coach is second with 28 and could close the gap to two with a win over the Eagles in the Super Bowl. It will also be the Chiefs head coach's fourth time hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, leaving him two behind Belichick's six as a head coach.

