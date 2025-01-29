$9,000,000 Ravens star delivers blunt take on Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs amid officiating controversy

The Kansas City Chiefs are in rarified air as they are looking to become the first team in Super Bowl history to win three consecutive Lombardi Trophies.

It takes a lot to be able to step up and dominate to the level that the Chiefs have done. However, some of the shine of the Chiefs has been taken away with the officiating controversy that is going around online, claiming the referees are giving Kansas City favorable calls.

On Tuesday's edition of "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Roy made an appearance. He discussed how Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are dominating with their three-headed monster of Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones.

"To be the best, you got to beat them like it's plain and simple ... Part of me hates them. Part of me respects them. You got to respect what they're doing. Andy Reid at the helm with Patrick Mahomes.

"They've been a great team. I think it's been the three-headed monster with Kelce, Mahomes and Chris Jones, those three sticking together, and then you can put anybody around them, and they seem to figure it out."

Van Noy is taking a different path than a lot of critics, praising the roster more than blaming officials. He is also entering the second year of a two-year, $9 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

What do the Baltimore Ravens need to supplant the Kansas City Chiefs?

The Baltimore Ravens are an excellent team but have not been able to have that postseason success since quarterback Lamar Jackson took over. They have some intriguing needs heading into the offseason they need to address.

The left side of the offense, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and left guard Patrick Mekari, are both unrestricted free agents this offseason. There are some solid candidates in the free agency class like Minnesota Vikings LT Cam Robinson and offensive guards Zack Martin and Kevin Zeitler.

They also need secondary help as they have a significant amount of rookies and free agents besides Kyle Hamilton and Marlon Humphrey. After the Eddie Jackson experiment failed, the Baltimore Ravens need to get some strong defenders in their secondary to limit what the Chiefs can do in the passing game.

