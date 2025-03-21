Kyle Van Noy may be a linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens, but that didn't stop him from giving respect to Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Chase and Higgins each inked a massive four-year contract extension earlier this week on Tuesday, with Chase becoming not only the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, but highest-paid non-quarterback.

Joining Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd", the Ravens linebacker, who has a two-year $9 million contract, according to Spotrac, praised his rivaled opponents, labeling them two extraordinary young men.

Van Noy said:

"Amazing that they (Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins) got those deals done up there and at the amount that they did. They [Bengals] went all in on offense, so it was pretty crazy for a team to do it. I'm happy for them, I got to spend some time with Ja’Marr Chase at the Pro Bowl and Joe Burrow."

"Yeah, two very extraordinary young men in this game that are just going to grow even more. Just two really good dudes at what they do with their craft and so I'm happy for them to get their money, but not happy when we have to play them twice a year."

Extraordinary, they are. Last season, Chase became the fifth player since the Super Bowl era to win the receiving triple crown, leading the league in receiving yards (1,708), receptions (127) and receiving touchdowns (17.) Chase was named First-Team All-Pro and earned a playoff nod.

Higgins played in just 12 games but had a career-high 10 touchdown receptions and had 73 catches for 911 yards. In his five seasons in the NFL, he has 330 receptions, 4,595 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Kyle Van Noy had a career year in his 11th NFL season

Kyle Van Noy during AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

While Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy praised both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins for their success and contracts, he deserves some praise himself as he had a career year in his 11th season in the NFL.

Playing for his fifth different team and not being known for recording the most sacks in a single season, Van Noy eclipsed 10+ sacks for the first time in his career, as he had a career-high 12 sacks. He had 41 tackles, two pass deflections, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery as he earned his first Pro Bowl.

Van Noy has hit his stride late in his career. Last season, he fell short of 10 sacks, recording a then-career-high nine sacks.

Kyle Van Noy has one more year left on his current contract with the Ravens, and if he is able to have another productive season, then maybe he'll get another contract extension with the Ravens or another team.

