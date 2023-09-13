“9/11 is just a bad day to New York” - O.J. Simpson delivers fresh controversy with controversial remark on Aaron Rodgers’ injury

Aaron Rodgers suffered a devastating season-ending injury on his New York Jets debut. The quarterback got hurt on the opening drive of his Jets career, and after the scans, it was revealed that he suffered an Achilles tear.

There was a lot of excitement heading into this game, but soon after Rodgers' got hurt, all the Jets fans were left traumatized. Former NFL player O.J. Simpson recently talked about the Rodgers injury, and he made another controversial statement.

Here's what he said about Rodgers:

"The Jets are still going to be good. They got that defense, and that kid learned a lot from Aaron. Unfortunately, 9/11 is just a bad day to New York."

"You gotta play, that's the problem with not playing at all before you go out on the field. That wouldn't have been a bad tackle, you kind of get your body loose, you got to get some contact."

Not only did Simpson, but many people on social media used insensitive 9/11 jokes after Aaron Rodgers' injury, and the Jets fans were left extremely disappointed.

Aside from the 9/11 remark, Simpson claims that the New York Jets will still be good. He has faith in Zach Wilson's availabilities, and it will be interesting to see if the former second-overall pick shows improvement.

Aaron Rodgers will likely be involved with Jets despite injury

Aaron Rodgers: APTOPIX Bills Jets Football

Despite suffering a serious injury, it is expected that Rodgers will be involved with the Jets throughout the season. He might not be with the team for a few weeks during the initial stage of rehab, but once he gets better, the four-time NFL MVP is likely to help Zach Wilson.

The Jets came away with a huge win over the Buffalo Bills in Week one, and there is optimism that Wilson will continue to improve. The franchise has already shut rumors regarding signing Tom Brady, as they have full faith in the young quarterback.

It's expected that Rodgers will return to play next year, but the road to recovery is going to be tough for the 39-year old quarterback.

