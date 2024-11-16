9 to 5 actress Dolly Parton gushes over Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance

It's been almost a year since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance grabbed headlines. Apart from NFL world, the couple received praise from several Hollywood celebrities. "9 to 5" actress Dolly Parton was the latest addition to it.

On Thursday, Parton sat in an exclusive interview with E!, during which the actress and songwriter gushed over their romance. Before sharing her love for the "All Too Well" singer's relationship, Parton said:

"I'm crazy about Taylor. I just admire her so much, what she's done with her life, her career. She's such a great artist and songwriter. And then their little love affair. I'm thinking people love romance."

Apart from Dolly Parton, Stevie Nicks also praised the NFL couple's romance. Last month, Nicks sat in an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone and talked highly of Travis Kelce. Labeling Kelce as the best boyfriend for Taylor Swift, Nicks said:

"She is really smart, but she also went through a lot before. She's in a good place right now, and I think she has a good man. He does his thing and she does her thing, and then they come back together and get married and have babies if she wants that. I just want all of that for her."

Donna Kelce shed light on Taylor Swift's plans for Thanksgiving with Travis Kelce

Thanksgiving is almost around the corner, and fans wonder if Taylor Swift will join Travis Kelce and his family for the festive dinner. During her appearance on the "Today Show," Kelce's mom Donna was asked the same question. Donna said:

“I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving. You know, football is always the holidays. It’s football’s family." (3:12)

Moving forward in the interview, Donna Kelce expressed how Taylor Swift might not be spending Thanksgiving with Travis Kelce and his family. Donna said:

"I don't think so. She's kinda busy right now. She has her tour to do." (3:40)

Apart from Dolly Parton and Stevie Nicks, former NFL player JJ Watt has been a huge fan of Taylor Swift. Earlier this month, Watt praised the "insane" work ethic of the "Blank Space" singer.

