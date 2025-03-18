$96,000,000 Broncos star gets 100% real on Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw's addition in free agency

The Denver Broncos boosted their defense in the free agency by signing Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw last week. They also added tight end Evan Engram and wide receiver Trent Sherfield as offensive weapons, showing serious intent to challenge for major honors next season.

Denver's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Patrick Surtain II, also lauded the new arrivals. In an interview with "The Sports Daily," Surtain, who signed a four-year, $96 million extension with the Broncos last year, explained how the team wanted to address its missing pieces of the puzzle this offseason.

"That’s just adding on to the success that we already had and that we already built,” Surtain said. “I like where we are going. I feel like the direction is right in front of us and we control our own destiny.

"I’m excited that we added those additions because it was much needed and it was much warranted I could say as well too. Last year we had a great team as well too, but adding those pieces is like the cherry on top."

Last season, Surtain racked up 45 tackles, 11 passes defended and four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. The cornerback also recorded one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The Broncos finished the 2024 regular season third in the AFC West, with a 10-7 record. They made it to the playoffs with rookie quarterback Bo Nix leading the offense but lost to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round.

With some impressive new additions to its roster this offseason, it will be interesting to see how Denver fares in the 2025 season.

Exploring Talanoa Hufanga's and Dre Greenlaw's contracts with Denver Broncos

NFL: Former San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga - Source: Imagn

As per Spotrac, Talanoa Hufanga signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Broncos. The Pro Bowl safety will make $20 million in guaranteed money. Meanwhile, Greenlaw inked a three-year contract worth $31.5 million with Denver. The safety will get $6.5 million as a signing bonus and $13.5 million in guaranteed money.

Both Hufanga and Greenlaw, who were released by the San Francisco 49ers, were considered among the best defensive free-agent players this offseason.

