"A catastrophic mistake" - NFL analyst slams Cardinals for paying Kyler Murray $230.5 million

Kyler Murray recently signed a five-year extension with the Cardinals worth $230.5 million, including $160 million in guarantees, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday. The contract makes him the NFL's second-highest paid player on an annual basis.

During an appearance on FS1's Speak for Yourself, Emmanuel Acho declared the contract a 'catastrophic mistake' due to the lack of success Murray's led Arizona to:

"You want to pay a guy $230 million with a losing record. You want to pay a guy $230 million with one playoff appearance. You want to pay a guy $230 million with no playoff wins. I'm [a] former player, I'm glad Kyler got his money. But it was a huge mistake. It was a catastrophic mistake for the Cardinals because he has not yet done anything to dictate that he deserved this kind of money."

In linking past examples with what the Cardinals could now face with Kyler Murray's extension, Acho pointed out that the payday Aaron Rodgers received was the reason Davante Adams couldn't be retained by the Green Bay Packers this past offseason:

"When you pay a guy this kind of money, you are now going to be cash strapped, very simply speaking. You better hope that he can make up for the deficiencies of everybody else. We think about Aaron Rodgers, who just got paid. Well, because Aaron Rodgers got paid so much money, guess what happened to Davante Adams: [The Packers] couldn't afford him."

Acho also referred to Patrick Mahomes' deal and how that ultimately pushed Tyreek Hill out of Kansas City and in the company of Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins:

"We think about Patrick Mahomes getting paid a couple years ago. But remember, Patrick Mahomes' real money kicks in now this year, because back in Mahomes' when he kicks in Tyree Hill's like, 'Yo! I want to be the highest paid receiver'... The Chiefs were like, 'Yeah, with all due respect, big dawg, not only do we not want to make you the highest paid receiver, we can't afford for you to be the highest paid receiver...'"

To Acho, a deal like the one Kyler Murray received can only be justified if the player receiving the massive payday can cover up other deficiencies on the roster:

"You see the loss of Tyreek Hill along with the likes of Tyrann Mathieu, when you get paid this kind of money, you gotta be so good that you can make up for the deficiencies and the absences elsewhere."

Only time will tell if Murray is up to the task of becoming a good investment for the Cardinals.

