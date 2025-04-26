"A clue about Shedeur today": NFL fans react to Maxx Crosby's post for draft Day 3

Maxx Crosby had an uplifting message for some prospects ahead of Day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft. The Las Vegas Raiders' defensive end recalled his draft day, when he was taken in the fourth round, and appeared to suggest that what matters more is how players perform in the big league.

"It’s Not About Where You Get Drafted… It’s About What You Do When You Get There. #Day3," Crosby tweeted on Saturday.

Some fans suggested that the Raiders star was hinting his tweet at Shedeur Sanders, who went undrafted in the opening two days.

"A clue about Shedeur today," one tweeted.

"NOW LETS GET SHEDEUR," a user added.

"Tell em stop playing and get Shedeur," a third commented.

A few also appeared to agree with Crosby's tweet.

"And we are very lucky!" one wrote.

"The Truth’ never give up, stay focused, and be great'" another added.

"Amen young man, listen to the pro kids. All you need is to get into the show, from there it is up to you," a user tweeted.

A total of 257 prospects will be drafted this year. Of that, 102 players were taken off the board in the opening three rounds.

Day 3 of the NFL draft will feature Rounds 4 through 7. Some believe that Sanders is one of the best quarterbacks remaining in this year's draft, and were surprised that he wasn't taken earlier.

Maxx Crosby was a fourth-round pick by the Raiders in 2019

Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby - Source: Getty

The Raiders had drafted Maxx Crosby in the fourth round in 2019, with the No. 106 selection. Since then, he has established himself as one of the best defensive players in the league.

Crosby has racked up 366 tackles, 59.5 sacks, 23 pass deflections, nine forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in six years with the Raiders. He has also been named to four Pro Bowls.

In March this year, Crosby signed a blockbuster three-year extension with the Raiders, worth $106.5 million, with $91.5 million in guaranteed money.

