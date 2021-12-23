Kobe Bryant and Tom Brady's former doctor likens this LA Rams player to the two sporting icons

Kobe Bryant and Tom Brady are two of the greats in sports history, both meticulous in their work and now you can add Cooper Kupp to the list too. That's according to a former doctor who worked with both Bryant and Brady.

The doctor in question is Neal ElAttrache. Having worked with two of the greatest athletes to ever walk the planet, he decided to add in another player who resembles the pair's attention to detail.

We all know how diligent both Bryant and Brady were/are and how they accounted for every aspect of their profession. From practice, to meals, to recovery and everything in between. ElAttrache, a team doctor, described Kupp as being similar in his approach as Bryant and Brady were. At the time of ElAttrache's talk, the Rams were gearing up for a Super Bowl and Kupp was recovering from a knee injury.

“Cooper Kupp is like a mad scientist when it comes to this stuff,” ElAttrache said.

At the time of Neal ElAttrache's comments, Kupp was not the player we know now. He was in just his second year in the NFL. Kupp played just the eight games in 2018 (second year) and caught 40 passes for 566 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

But after that season, Kupp exploded to become one of the best receivers in football. In 2019, Kupp amassed an incredible 1,161 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns before having a slight slump in 2020.

But this season, with a new quarterback in Matthew Stafford, Kupp has transformed into arguably the best receiver in football. At the time of writing, Kupp already has 1,625 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns through just 14 games. He is also averaging 116 yards per game, which is sensational.

Opposition defenders simply cannot stop the duo of Stafford and Kupp. Eight times this season, Kupp has had nine or more catch games, with four of them being 10+ reception games.

He is the Rams best offensive weapon and perhaps the attention to detail that ElAttrache mentioned is why Kupp has exploded in season 2021. He is key to the Rams' hopes of a deep playoff run and without him, it is likely Sean McVay's team will not go far in the playoffs.

With three games to go in the regular season, it looks like Kupp will surpass the 2,000 receiving yard mark, which is astonishing. After such an incredible season already, Kupp will be wanting to top it off with a Lombardi Trophy.

