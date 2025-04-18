  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Ex-Jets GM urges Steelers to move on from Aaron Rodgers - "A guy that's disinterested in being an NFL QB”

Ex-Jets GM urges Steelers to move on from Aaron Rodgers - "A guy that's disinterested in being an NFL QB”

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Apr 18, 2025 22:54 GMT
Miami Dolphins v New York Jets - Source: Getty
Aaron Rodgers is not sure he want to play - Source: Getty

The saga of Aaron Rodgers with the Pittsburgh Steelers gained a new chapter on Thursday. The quarterback appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss his current situation, stating that his free agency isn't a money question but that retirement remains an option.

Ad

NFL teams officially started their offseason program in April. With no sign of a deal being close between Rodgers and the Steelers, days of building rapport with his possible teammates are passing by. Even if he does sign, it will be later than usual for a starter quarterback.

Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum has a different opinion. For him, the Steelers should just move on from their pursuit of the veteran QB, as his mindset regarding retirement does not prove that he wants to play.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Coach Parcells used to say that when a player is talking about being retired, they are. Aaron Rodgers is an all-time great, [but] it's over, guys… This is a guy that's disinterested in being an NFL quarterback, which is fine. He's earned that right. He's made hundreds of millions of dollars. It's over. We are drafting our next quarterback.”
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has set a training camp deadline for Rodgers to join the team. The franchise signed Mason Rudolph to become their backup, but he could ascend to the starter position depending on how the draft goes.

What did Aaron Rodgers say on "The Pat McAfee Show?"

The quarterback made a surprise appearance and broke the ice regarding his situation.

Ad
"I'll set it all straight. From the jump, I'm in a different phase of my life, I'm 41 years old, I'm in a serious relationship, I have personal commitments I've made... and people in my inner circle battling difficult stuff. To make a commitment to a team is a big thing. I'm open to anything and attached to nothing. Retirement could still be a possibility."

He went on to criticize the way that he was released by the New York Jets, while also stating that he wasn't looking for money. The four-time MVP said on the show that he communicated to teams that he would play for $10 million if he continues his career.

About the author
Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Twitter icon

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications