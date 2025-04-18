The saga of Aaron Rodgers with the Pittsburgh Steelers gained a new chapter on Thursday. The quarterback appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss his current situation, stating that his free agency isn't a money question but that retirement remains an option.
NFL teams officially started their offseason program in April. With no sign of a deal being close between Rodgers and the Steelers, days of building rapport with his possible teammates are passing by. Even if he does sign, it will be later than usual for a starter quarterback.
Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum has a different opinion. For him, the Steelers should just move on from their pursuit of the veteran QB, as his mindset regarding retirement does not prove that he wants to play.
Coach Parcells used to say that when a player is talking about being retired, they are. Aaron Rodgers is an all-time great, [but] it's over, guys… This is a guy that's disinterested in being an NFL quarterback, which is fine. He's earned that right. He's made hundreds of millions of dollars. It's over. We are drafting our next quarterback.”
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has set a training camp deadline for Rodgers to join the team. The franchise signed Mason Rudolph to become their backup, but he could ascend to the starter position depending on how the draft goes.
What did Aaron Rodgers say on "The Pat McAfee Show?"
The quarterback made a surprise appearance and broke the ice regarding his situation.
"I'll set it all straight. From the jump, I'm in a different phase of my life, I'm 41 years old, I'm in a serious relationship, I have personal commitments I've made... and people in my inner circle battling difficult stuff. To make a commitment to a team is a big thing. I'm open to anything and attached to nothing. Retirement could still be a possibility."
He went on to criticize the way that he was released by the New York Jets, while also stating that he wasn't looking for money. The four-time MVP said on the show that he communicated to teams that he would play for $10 million if he continues his career.
