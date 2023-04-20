Jalen Ramsey is one of the best cornerbacks in the league, and he has had his fair share of battles with multiple elite receivers in the league. One of the battles that caught everyone's attention was with A.J. Brown in 2021.

Brown then played for the Tennessee Titans and the battle between him and Ramsey got too physical at one point. During the game, Ramsey held Brown to just five receptions for 42 yards on 11 targets. After the game, Brown talked about Ramsey playing dirty, and the former Los Angeles Rams cornerback also clapped back at him.

A.J. Brown recently made an appearance on Darius Slay's podcast and was asked about who he thinks are among the best cornerbacks in the NFL. He mentioned Ramsey along with Marlon Humphrey. Here's what Brown said on the Big Play Slay podcast:

“Jalen Ramsey, athleticism off the chart you know, as much as a lot of people say they don't like him for like he talks so much but you know you got to respect the game, you got to."

"He definitely wants to play the game at a high level, you know, just athleticism just off the charts. You can beat him and he ends up breaking the play with just his athleticism.”

Since getting traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, A.J. Brown has emerged as one of the best receivers in the league, yet he has the utmost respect for Ramsey.

The duo could now face each other in the Super Bowl as both the Eagles and the Miami Dolphins are Super Bowl contenders next season.

Jalen Ramsey will look to make an immediate impact with the Dolphins

Ramsey was traded by the Los Angeles Rams to the Miami Dolphins as the AFC East team improved their secondary. Apart from having a great offense, they now also have a great defense.

Ramsey had a down season last year as per his standards and will now hope to bounce back on his new team. If Tua Tagovailoa manages to stay healthy, the Dolphins will be one of the best teams in the NFL next season.

