A.J. Brown ignites trade rumors with cryptic post after quiet 2-catch game in Eagles' 31-25 win over Bucs

Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown turned a lot of heads on Sunday, shortly after the Eagles starred in a high-scoring game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Philadelphia got revenge on the last team that eliminated them in the playoffs, but they didn't need much help from Brown to do so.

A couple of hours after the game was over, the Super Bowl champion took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a text in which he hinted that he could be out of the team soon.

"If you're not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don't make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way," the text reads.

The Eagles' passing game dominated against the Buccaneers, as they racked up 130 yards passing against 88 on the ground. Tight end Dallas Goedert and running back Saquon Barkley led the team with four receptions each. Goedert tallied 37 yards and two touchdowns, while Barkley added 31 yards.

Brown's partner, DeVonta Smith, followed with two receptions for 29 yards.

The former Tennessee Titans wide receiver only caught two passes, but he was targeted the most against the Bucs (nine times). He only had 7 yards to show for it.

It's unclear where A.J. Brown's apparent frustration comes from, as he was sought after on Sunday. This might be a continuation of his frustrations in 2024, but he's the only one who knows.

A.J. Brown's targets declined from 2023 to 2024

A.J. Brown had a spectacular 2023 season with the Eagles, posting 106 receptions on 158 targets for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns. He confirmed he was part of the elite in his position, but the 2024 season was different.

With the arrival of Saquon Barkley and the "tush push" becoming the team's signature play, Brown's numbers decreased. He was targeted 97 times, catching 67 passes for 1,079 yards.

He has been targeted 28 times and has caught 14 passes so far this season for 151 yards and a single touchdown. The Eagles remain unbeaten, but Brown has only led the squad in yards receiving once, during Week 3's 33-26 win over the LA Rams, where he racked up 109 yards.

The Eagles may have another issue on their hands after Week 4. Brown has shown he can make a strong impact on his team, but he hasn't felt comfortable in this offense since last season.

