A.J. Brown's fiancée Kelsey Riley drops 4-word message during Eagles WR's disappointing performance vs. Cowboys

A.J. Brown’s fiancée, Kelsey Riley, cheered for the Eagles wide receiver despite his disappointing performance against the Dallas Cowboys. In the 2025 NFL season opener, the reigning Super Bowl champions won the game 24-20, but Brown had a rough outing.He finished with one reception for eight yards. Nonetheless, Riley still cheered for him and shared a post on Instagram while the game was suspended due to lightning. She shared a reel with their baby, giving a glimpse of her gameday outing, and wrote a sweet caption for Brown:&quot;Grateful for it all&quot;The reel was shared with an overall text that read:“Rich because he gives us grace, peace, love, and purpose.”The video features sweet clips of Riley walking into the stadium with her son and an adorable clip of the baby running behind his father on the field. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA.J. Brown had almost made the worst performance of his career, as per NFL analyst Bill Barnwell. He has never gone without a target in his career but was at zero targets in the game against the Cowboys until the last three minutes. However, he managed to make one target.Last season, Brown recorded 1,079 receiving yards and is still one of the best receivers in the league. He joined the Eagles in 2022 and recorded 1,496 receiving yards that season, followed by 1,456 in the second year. Although Brown struggled to establish his presence, the 28-year-old hopes to reverse the situation next week when the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.A.J. Brown's fiancée, Kelsey Riley, shares a glimpse of her look for gamedayIn an Instagram story on Thursday, A.J. Brown's fiancée, Kelsey Riley, provided a glimpse of her outfit for the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Dallas Cowboys. She posted a mirror snap and also a selfie in another Instagram story ahead of the start of the game.&quot;gobirds,&quot; she wrote.A.J. Brown’s fiancée, Kelsey Riley's IG story/@_kelseyriley_Riley wore a white, oversized, collared shirt and light blue denim pants for the outing. She kept her hair open and completed the look with minimal jewelry. She wore a watch and a few bracelets and necklaces and carried a black purse.A.J. Brown is playing his first season after they got engaged. He proposed to her in a romantic setup in May. His daughter, Jersee, from his previous relationship, also attended the ceremony.