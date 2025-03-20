“A little shocked” - David Andrews on getting released by Patriots

One of the few players left from the New England Patriots’ last Super Bowl triumph was surprised following his release on March 13. After 10 seasons with the organization, the Patriots decided to cut ties with center David Andrews, who was a part of their Super Bowl victories in 2017 and 2019.

Ad

Speaking on his "Quick Snap Podcast," Andrews admitted that he was taken aback.

“A little shocked,” Andrews said on Tuesday. “There were some things I could do to help and provide value.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Andrews played 124 games for New England, including 121 starts, and was named to the Patriots' all-2010s Team. However, In 2024, he only played four games as he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 4.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

While he was surprised by the move, Andrews said he had no ill will towards the team.

“Still love the organization, still love the community," Andrews said. "We’re still here. We don’t have any plans to make any drastic moves right now, just depending on different situations. It is home right now.”

New England saved $2,767,000 by releasing Andrews, which can be considered a small amount considering the team has over $93 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap.

Ad

Andrews was an undrafted player who signed with the Patriots in 2015 and stood out in training camp, starting all their preseason games instead of starting center Bryan Stork and reserve Ryan Wendell, who were both injured.

Andrews made the most of his opportunity, making New England’s 53-man roster and beginning the regular season as their starting center. According to Pro Football Focus, he played just 193 offensive snaps in 2024, was flagged for two penalties and allowed one sack.

Ad

Drake Maye took 34 sacks in his 2024 rookie campaign.

What’s next for David Andrews?

At 32 and given his recent injury situation, many may think that Andrews’ release might signal the end of his playing career.

However, if he chooses to play again, the eight-time New England Patriots captain could have some options.

The Houston Texans are a potential destination as the two-time AFC South champions would benefit significantly from Andrews’ experience and could use his help, having allowed the ninth-most quarterback pressure (36.7% pressure rate) in 2024.

The Atlanta Falcons lost center Drew Dalman in free agency, and without a ton of cap space, they might be enticed by Andrews’ low-price tag.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.