  "A little shot at Aaron Rodgers": NFL fans react as Garrett Wilson makes his feelings known on Jets future

"A little shot at Aaron Rodgers": NFL fans react as Garrett Wilson makes his feelings known on Jets future

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified May 22, 2025 18:17 GMT
Denver Broncos v New York Jets - Source: Getty
Denver Broncos v New York Jets - Source: Getty

On Wednesday, New York Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson made clear that he wanted to start getting to work right away this training camp, despite not having a long-term contract with the franchise settled at this point.

The popular Jets fan X profile 'Paul Andrew Esden Jr' posted a clip of Wilson on Wednesday where the wide receiver was extremely classy and respecful when discussing his current contract situation and his decision to not hold out.

"I want to be a part of something special. I don’t think that a whole bunch of individuals makes something special. This is a group thing. I wanted to get in and know my teammates & I wanted to get in and know my coaches." Wilson said.
In response, some NFL fans made clear that they were impressed with the maturity of Wilson and thought that this comment was directed towards former Jets QB Aaron Rodgers. They also made clear that they thought that the Jets should look to sign Wilson now and not wait.

"Maybe a little shot at AR [Aaron Rodgers]." one fan wrote.
"This is a VERY mature young man, with an exceptionally great attitude. The Jets really need to step up here." one fan wrote.
"Contrary to what all the haters say about him!" one fan wrote.
Meanwhile, others highlighted how there was no rush to sign Wilson right now as he still had a while left on his current deal.

"Again there is 0 reason to pay him now. Let the season play out and after next year if hes earned it, you sign him." one fan added.
"The last two season he was vocal about about meeting catches and yards. Hopefully he has grown since then." one fan wrote.
""Pay this man !!!!!" one fan wrote in support of Wilson.

What will Garrett Wilson's next contract look like?

Wilson is currently set to earn $6,539,911 next season, according to Spotrac. His current market value is in the range of a three year deal worth $69,690,801, something that would put him in the same financial category as Indianapolis Colts Michael Pittman Jr., Washington Commanders Terry McLaurin, Philadelphia Eagles Devonta Smith, and Miami Dolphins Jayden Waddle.

In 2024, Wilson finished with 101 receptions for 1,104 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns for the Jets, despite falling down the depth chart after the midseason arrival of Davante Adams.

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
