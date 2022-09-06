In Photos: Take a look at how Patrick Mahomes spends his millions riding his private jet

Patrick Mahomes is one of the faces of the NFL and has many sponsorships ranging from Oakley sunglasses to State Farm insurance. However, one major sponsorship allows him to travel in style in the sky.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has his own private jet courtesy of Airshare. The CEO of Airshare, John Owen, noted that the partnership with the Chiefs quarterback started before he became the franchise's starting quarterback:

“It’s a partnership we’ve had even before his first full season at starting quarterback. It’s migrated over the years. It started with us flying his family to all the home games.”

The 2018 NFL MVP's family gets to ride first class on the Challenger 350 airplane.

With touchscreen consoles and a second-to-none sound system, the quarterback can go over game film on the big screens or put on a movie for his wife, Brittany Matthews, daughter Sterling, and the rest of the family to watch.

Owen also stated that Mahomes has complete access to any of Airshare's private jets:

“He can also take it on his business trips if he’s working with any of his other partners or dealings. He’s kind of got full access to the fleet.”

Patrick Mahomes and his fleet of airplanes

The 26-year-old quarterback has made full use of a fleet of around 20 airplanes from three different groups. One is a light Phenom 100 four-seat jet he typically uses to travel from his house in Dallas, Texas, to Kansas City or vice versa.

Another is a relatively comfortable eight-seat Phenom 300 he uses for visits to New York or Los Angeles.

Mahomes has a 10-seat Bombardier Challenger 350 that can travel up to 540 mph to Europe if needed. It took him and his wife Brittany to their wedding in Hawaii in March and their honeymoon on the island of St. Barts.

For Mahomes, having so many airplanes at his disposal is useful given his many business dealings and appearances. We'll see if he uses one of these airplanes to take him back home after winning Super Bowl 57 this season.

