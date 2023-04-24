A’Shawn Robinson Giants contract: How much will former Rams DT earn in 2023?

The New York Giants continue to shore up their front seven, adding defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson on a one-year deal.

Robinson played for the Los Angeles Rams from 2020 to 2022. He was drafted by the Detroit Lions and spent the first four years of his career there. The lineman was part of the Rams' 2021 team that won the Super Bowl.

He signed a one-year deal worth $8 million with the Giants.

Owner John Mara recently made it clear that one of his wishes for the 2023 season was to beef up the defensive line to improve against the running game, something he considered a major concern last season:

"One of the things that concerned me last year was our inability to stop the run. It just seemed like it was second-and-2 all the time. And it’s pretty hard to live that way all season. So, I think the players that we added there will help us. If we can consistently stop the run, then we can unleash the pass rush. Those are some of our best players right now.”

With Robinson, Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams on the defensive line, it's going to be a tough mission for opposing teams to run the ball against the Giants.

What do the Giants need at the 2023 NFL draft?

The reality is that the Giants don't have one need coming into the draft on Thursday, but several.

Are there any units that are dramatic? No. But there are several that need to be improved for the future. A bigger wide receiver is missing. A cornerback is missing to improve the level of the secondary. But it doesn't stop there: The core of the offensive line needs increments, and the safeties room has only Xavier McKinney as a reliable piece.

Another position that deserves attention in the first round is cornerback. Don “Wink” Martindale is an aggressive defensive coordinator who loves to send blitzes and needs secure players in one-on-one coverage.

It is up to New York to understand that it is essential to get the positions right in this draft. This way, the team will be free to extend future contracts that should be expensive, like Dexter Lawrence and Andrew Thomas.

