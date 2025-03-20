Aaron Banks' wife Savannah reacts to guard’s decision to leave 49ers for $77,000,000 signing with Packers

On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers officially confirmed signing the former San Francisco 49ers' guard Aaron Banks on a four-year deal. Banks agreed on a contract worth a whopping $77 million, according to which he will be a free agent in 2029.

While the 49ers fans have been sad about Aaron Banks' decision to join the Packers, the guard has received full support from his wife, Savannah. On Wednesday, Savannah re-shared an Instagram post from the Packers on her story, featuring Banks' signing news.

Aaron Banks' wife Savannah backs guard’s decision to leave 49ers for Packers (Image Source: Savannah/IG)

Savannah's gesture showed her support for her husband Aaron Banks' decision to move from San Francisco to Green Bay. His $77 million deal with the Packers came with a signing bonus of $27 million and $27 million as guaranteed money.

Moreover, according to the contract, Banks will receive a base salary of $1.5 million in 2025, a signing bonus of $27 million, along with a $400,000 workout bonus. In coming years, his average annual salary will be around $19.25 Million, according to Spotrac.

Aaron Banks started his NFL career in 2021 when he was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers as the 48th overall pick of the 2021 Draft's 2nd round. The guard stayed with the 49ers for four seasons before deciding to join the Packers.

Aaron Banks had a 'funny' reaction to getting signed by the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers gave Aaron Banks a memorable farewell as the team revisited the guard's drafting days. The 49ers released an article featuring Banks' statement at the draft day press conference. In his statement, Banks can be seen expressing his excitement to join the 49ers and said:

"It is insane. It's funny because all of my high school coaches are here, and every single one of them are 49ers fans through and through. (They were) wearing their 49ers gear. I got the call, and I was able to point to the TV and say, 'That's it!' The place just erupted. It was insane. This is the best moment of my life, by far."

Even though Aaron Banks' journey with the 49ers has come to an end, there are still a lot of opportunities coming for the guards as he explores his new home in Green Bay.

