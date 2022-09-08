Is Aaron Donald playing tonight? Update on L.A. Rams DT ahead of blockbuster Week 1 clash vs Bills

The Buffalo Bills will lock horns with Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams in the opening game of the 2022-23 NFL regular season on Thursday. But is Donald definitely playing tonight? Rams supporters are eager to see their defensive tackle back in action at the SoFi Stadium and hope to be in for a treat.

Donald had a sensational campaign with the Rams last season. He was integral to their Super Bowl glory as the marshal of their defense. It was Donald who broke free and chased down Joe Burrow on the Cincinnati Bengals' last play of the big game.

Barring any late injury or setback, Aaron Donald is set to play against the Bills later tonight. There has been no suggestion that he is in any discomfort. More so, Donald is listed as active on the Rams roster. He is expected to lead the Rams' defense in Week 1 of the new season.

There were a few rumors claiming that Donald may have been out injured for tonight's game. This was due to a brawl he had with members of the Bengals squad a few weeks ago during a joint practice session.

However, Donald trained with the team this week and was also part of the Rams' preseason squad. He has been in good spirits since returning from the offseason break and is looking fitter than ever.

Aaron Donald spotted training with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Aaron Donald has often been seen in the gym or in practice undergoing grueling and incredible training. Just yesterday, Donald was spotted in the gym with WWE icon Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. It's safe to say that Donald looked inclined to help his team win another Super Bowl.

Donald racked up an incredible 84 tackles and 12.5 sacks last season. The three-time defensive player of the year will be hoping to continue where he left off. Donald and the Rams defense will be put to the test in the opening game by Josh Allen's Bills.

We will see who comes out victorious as the season finally kicks off on Thursday evening.

Edited by John Maxwell