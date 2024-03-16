Aaron Donald retirement: Rams DT's wife Erica Donald beams with pride in heartfelt IG post

Opposing quarterbacks can breathe easily after defensive tackle Aaron Donald announced his retirement. He will end his illustrious career after playing for one team, the Los Angeles Rams, for 10 seasons.

The former University of Pittsburgh standout was such a dominating presence on the field that it would be a travesty if he weren’t in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after five years.

Aside from Rams fans, Donald draws motivation to give his best in every game from his wife, Erica. After her husband shared his retirement message on X (formerly Twitter), the mother of four posted her message of support on Instagram, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Won’t make this too long because you know the real. 😘 I am beyond proud of you. The man you are as a husband and a father, the career you had, and the blessings you give. I love you 99. Cheers to the next chapter.”

She included photos highlighting his career, like the one from the Rams’ Super Bowl 56 victory parade and his appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” Aaron Donald’s wife also posted photos of their family spending time together around the Rams’ facilities, including SoFi Stadium.

Erica Donald has a public relations and mass communication degree from the Louisiana State University. She and Aaron Donald met in 2015 when she worked for the Rams in player involvement for community relations.

According to a People Magazine article, the defensive ace proposed to his future wife twice. The first one occurred during a vacation after they had been dating for four months. He asked her hand in marriage but did not have an engagement ring. The second time happened on her birthday, and he made amends by giving her a ring.

Aside from being a loving wife, the Donald family matriarch has been doing her husband’s marketing since 2022. She also cares for their four children, Jaeda, AJ, Aaric, and Aali.

Aaron Donald set the bar high for interior defensive linemen

He immediately made an impact during his rookie season due to his devastating combination of speed and power. Aaron Donald became a Pro Bowler in his first NFL season after tallying 48 tackles, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pass deflection.

Donald became a Pro Bowler in each of his 10 NFL seasons. He also earned First Team All-Pro honors, except in 2014 and 2022, when he missed six games due to an ankle sprain.

The Pittsburgh native has seven seasons with, at least, 11 sacks. He had his highest single-season sack total in 2018 when he had a league-leading 20.5 sacks. That disruptive display earned him his second of three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.

He will retire as the all-time franchise leader in sacks (111) and one of three players to win DPOY three times (along with J.J. Watt and Lawrence Taylor). He is the only player during the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016) to have over 500 quarterback pressures.