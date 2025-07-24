  • home icon
Aaron Glenn addresses Justin Fields getting carted off during Jets training camp after suffering leg injury

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Jul 24, 2025 18:57 GMT
NFL: New York Jets Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Jets Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Training camp is always a fun time for NFL fans. Not only does it signal that football season is almost here, but it also gives fans a glimpse into how all 32 NFL franchises are preparing for the new year with their new star players.

However, on the flip side, each training camp cycle does feature the difficult and unfortunate side of football... injuries. While some injuries are devasting and long-term, others are only minor and not too concerning.

It appears as though New York Jets QB Justin Fields may have been quite fortunate after it was reported on Thursday that he was carted off the field at Jets training camp.

Speaking with reporters after practice, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed that Fields has a "toe injury on [the] right side of [his] foot", as confirmed by NFL analyst Connor Hughes. Glenn also noted that he has full confidence in backup QB Tyrod Taylor if Fields is forced to miss major time.

"We have an outstanding backup in Tyrod [Taylor]." Glenn said.
What is the latest on Justin Fields' injury?

Although all injuries are notable, there is a belief that Fields avoided a more serious injury at practice today. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport took to X later in the day to share the latest news that he had heard on the situation, including an official statement by the New York Jets.

"#Jets list Justin Fields as 'day-to-day.' Official: 'After medical evaluation, Jets QB Justin Fields sustained a dislocated toe in his right foot and will be day-to-day. The Jets starting QB avoided serious injury and significant missed time'." Rapoport wrote on X.
The news is positive for Fields as it still appears as though he is on track to begin the 2025 season as the starting QB of the Jets. New York is Fields' third team in as many years, something that does put pressure on the QB to perform in 2025.

After being a first round pick to the Chicago Bears, Fields was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he lost the starting job midway through last year to veteran QB Russell Wilson.

