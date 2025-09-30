Aaron Glenn caught yelling at Jets players in locker room after embarrassing loss to Dolphins: Report

Aaron Glenn's New York Jets suffered a 27-21 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 of the season on Monday. It was New York's fourth defeat of the season, and Glenn was reportedly furious with his players after the game.According to reports, Glenn was heard yelling loudly at his players in the Jets locker room. The noise was even heard by reporters and journalists in the press conference room.Glenn wasn't yelling when he made it to the press conference room. However, he said he was disappointed with his team's performance.“When it comes to the game today, very disappointing, and there’s no way you can win any game with 13 penalties and three turnovers,” Glenn said. “It just can’t happen.”Glenn also said that his team needs to start anew and resolve the habit of making the same mistakes.”What we have to do is go back to work,&quot; Glenn said. &quot;You know we have to go — that’s the only way we can fix them. Really take a look at these penalties, take a look at these turnovers, and make sure we understand.”The Jets hired Glenn this offseason. However, he has yet to coach the team to a win.The Dolphins also got their first win of the season in Week 4 against the Jets.Aaron Glenn and New York Jets will face Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of 2025 NFL seasonNew York Jets HC Aaron Glenn - Source: ImagnAaron Glenn and the New York Jets (0-4) will face the Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1) in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at noon ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.The Jets need to turn things around fast under Glenn if they have aspirations to make the playoffs. Moreover, New York will be eager to put a win on the board.It will be interesting to see if Glenn and the Jets can register their first win of the season against Dallas.