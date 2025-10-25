Aaron Glenn under fire as insider exposes Jets HC's inconsistency in Tyrod Taylor injury update

Aaron Glenn had long been refusing to reveal whom he will be starting under center this Sunday. But after today's development, an insider is seeing holes in his approach.

On Thursday, during practice for Sunday's game at the Cincinnati Bengals, the New York Jets head coach had said about keeping the identity of his quarterback a secret:

"I wouldn't want to give them a competitive advantage."

It was a stance that he reiterated the following day, but sources said he was leaning towards Tyrod Taylor after owner Woody Johnson condemned Justin Fields after a loss to the Carolina Panthers. However, the veteran had been hit in the knee during that game and was limited in practice.

Finally, a source told the New York Post on Saturday that Fields would start against the Bengals anyway. This led SNY's Connor J. Hughes to dig back into comments that Glenn had made about the Jets' QB corps, and he found a significant discrepancy regarding Taylor's availability:

Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes Aaron Glenn stressed to media during training camp he would always be honest and upfront about injuries. Not once did he express concern about Tyrod Taylor. Said Friday (Taylor in this group): “I really like the way these guys are trending.” Now Taylor isn’t even healthy

Insider explains why Jets will not fire HC Aaron Glenn despite 2025 disaster

The Aaron Glenn era has obviously not had the best of starts, which has led to calls for his firing, whether it be now or after the season ends. However, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt believes that will not be the case.

As noticed by the insider, his tenure with the Jets so far bears eerie similarities to 2021, his first season as the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator.

After six games, both squads were within the bottom quarter in offensive and defensive EPA but within the Top 10 in special teams EVA. They were outscored by over 60 points in their first three quarters of those games, but outscored their opponents by over 15 in the fourth quarter. And their offenses committed eight turnovers.

The Lions finished 3-13-1, but they have since rebounded with three straight winning records and two division titles. The Jets, meanwhile, are 0-7. Yet according to Rosenblatt, Woody Johnson is still confident that Glenn can spark a Lions-esque turnaround:

"Johnson, according to multiple team sources, has mostly stayed out of the way so far — he’s letting Glenn build the team, the culture, in his vision. ...Glenn, at minimum, deserves a shot at seeing it through, certainly beyond just his first season."

There is also the matter of salary. Reportedly, Glenn, who is on a five-year contract, is said to be earning more than Robert Saleh, who had been being paid $5 million annually before his firing in the middle of the 2024 season.

