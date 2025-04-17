"Aaron Glenn, you are my hero" - NFL fans react to Aaron Rodgers calling out Jets HC and GM Darren Mougey's behavior

Aaron Rodgers has spoken out against the New York Jets' new leadership. Rodgers had traveled across the country from California to New Jersey and expected a serious meeting.

Instead, he was left shocked by how things unfolded with Jets head coach, Aaron Glenn, and general manager, Darren Mougey.

On Thursday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers explained how he met with Glenn, who quickly left the room and came back with Mougey. Rodgers thought they would talk about his future. However, Mougey asked,

“You sure want to play football?”

Rodgers replied,

“I’m interested.”

But then Mougey told him,

“We’re going in a different direction.”

This surprised Rodgers because he felt such a conversation could have been shared over the phone, and not in person.

Once the tweet went viral, NFL fans started sharing their opinions.

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter),

“Aaron Glenn, you are my hero.”

Another wrote:

"Rodgers is a piece of garbage. I don’t blame the Jets org for how they treated it because he’s a shit stain."

A third fan commented:

"Aaron Rodgers wants people to kiss his butt. What a shocker.

More NFL fans joined the bandwagon.

Aaron Rodgers joined the New York Jets in April 2023 after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. The Jets hoped he could help the team win its first Super Bowl since 1968. But things didn’t go as planned.

In 2023, Rodgers' first game with the Jets ended quickly. Just four plays into the season opener against the Buffalo Bills, he tore his Achilles tendon. This serious injury kept him out for the rest of the season. The Jets ended the year with a 7-10 record and missed the playoffs.

Rodgers came back in 2024, but the team continued to struggle. The Jets finished the season 5-12. Even with Rodgers playing, the offense didn’t do well, and his performance was up and down.

After two tough seasons, the Jets released Rodgers last month. The move cost the team $49 million in dead cap money.

Aaron Rodgers’ explosive comment triggers retirement rumors all over again

On Thursday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," Aaron Rodgers made a statement that sparked new rumors about him retiring soon.

“I’m open to anything and attached to nothing. Retirement could still be a possibility," Rodgers said.

Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to win the 2011 Super Bowl. He was also named the Super Bowl MVP for his outstanding performance in that game.

A-Rod has won the NFL MVP award four times, in 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021.

