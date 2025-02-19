Aaron Glenn and Jets predicted to land 2x Super Bowl champion in free agency by ESPN analyst

The New York Jets are undergoing a roster overhaul under their new 2025 tandem of coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey. Moving on from Aaron Rodgers already represents the regime's biggest move, but ESPN's Matt Bowen predicts another major signing that could greatly improve the defense.

In a free agency article released on ESPN, Bowen predicted Justin Reid, the two-time Super Bowl-winning safety for the Kansas City Chiefs, will upgrade a secondary headlined by Sauce Gardner:

"(Justin Reid) could drop the hammer as a downhill tackler and interchangeable safety for the Jets," Bowen said. "Thanks to his vision and field awareness, Reid had 261 tackles, four sacks, three interceptions and 14 pass breakups over three years with the Chiefs."

"The Jets' 17 forced turnovers tied for 20th last season, so they need playmakers."

Jets also predicted to upgrade at tight end with Juwan Johnson

In the same article, Bowen foresees the Jets adding a highly athletic tight end in Juwan Johnson to upgrade their offense. The New Orleans Saints tight end posted career highs of 66 catches and 548 yards in the 2024 season despite starting only five games:

"He can work the interior seams with his 6-4 frame, and he gets loose on underneath throws."

By contrast, Tyler Conklin had only 51 catches for 449 yards in 15 starts.

Johnson has been most strongly linked to the Denver Broncos, where his former coach Sean Payton currently works. Speaking to Mike Klis, a sports reporter for NBC's Denver-area affiliate KUSA, Johnson said:

“I just want to be somewhere where I’m wanted and valued and that’s my biggest thing. If it happens to be Denver, then it will be Denver.”

Bowen predicted two current Jets players to leave the team. First is linebacker Jamien Sherwood, who is projected to follow former defensive coordinator and interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich to the Atlanta Falcons:

The other is edge rusher Haason Reddick, who held out after being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2024 offseason. He is projected to join the Washington Commanders as a much-needed presence against the pass.

