Aaron Glenn makes thoughts known on Jets' quiet free agency

The New York Jets hired Aaron Glenn during the 2025 NFL offseason to take over as their new head coach. They are welcoming in a new era after also making changes to their general manager and quarterback as they look to bounce back from a disappointing season last year.

Ad

With the exception of signing Justin Fields during the free agency period to replace Aaron Rodgers, the Jets have yet to make any other major additions to their roster during this offseason.

According to Zack Rosenblatt who covers the Jets for The Athletic, Glenn stated:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You don't win in the offseason."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Jets have several major holes in their roster to address after some key players have departed. This includes Davante Adams, DJ Reed, CJ Mosley, Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses.

The new head coach doesn't seem at all concerned about the franchise being relatively quiet in free agency this year despite their 5-12 record last year. Rosenblatt reported that Glenn claimed it was by design, so they are comfortable with where they currently stand.

Ad

Aaron Glenn looks to end Jets' playoff drought

Aaron Glenn

Aaron Glenn is walking into a difficult situation with the New York Jets based on their recent struggles. In fact, they have an active drought of 14 years since they last made an appearance in the playoffs. This is currently the longest drought of any NFL team entering the 2025 season.

Ad

If they are going to end the drought this year, they will need to come a long way from last year. They failed to meet expectations by a wide margin as many believed that Aaron Rodgers would make them legitimate contenders.

Despite replacing Rodgers with Fields, their roster as a whole has regressed since last season, having declined to bring in any significant replacements for key positions.

Aaron Glenn, however, remains confident in their ability to compete immediately in the upcoming campaign. They can supplement their roster in the 2025 NFL draft, but achieving their goals may be difficult without making any other offseason moves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.