Aaron Glenn reveals true feelings on taking over defensive play calling from Jets DC Steve Wilks

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn became the first coach in franchise history to start a season 0-5. They couldn't keep up with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season, succumbing to the NFC East team 37-22.The Jets remain winless after five weeks, and Glenn is drawing a lot of attention with his performances on the sideline. Additionally, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is under the spotlight after allowing 37 points to the Cowboys.After the game, Glenn spoke with reporters about the team's performance and whether he was considering taking over defensive play calling from Wilks. As of now, that is not part of his plans.&quot;I have a lot of confidence in Wilks,&quot; Glenn said, via Harrison Glaser. &quot;He's done a lot of great things in this league as a defensive coordinator, &amp; I'm gonna allow him to do his job. I have all the confidence in the world in him, Tanner, &amp; Banjo. I'm gonna let those guys do their job.&quot;Aaron Glenn became the fourth coach in the Super Bowl era to allow at least 27 points in each of his first games, per Rich Cimini, joining Darrell Bevell, Jimmy Johnson and Jack Patera.The Jets will have another tough matchup in Week 6, the Denver Broncos, who beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, ending the defending Super Bowl champions' unbeaten run.Jets insider flames Aaron Glenn's team after loss to CowboysRich Cimini had a lot to say after the Jets succumbed to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5. The ESPN reporter ranted on social media, saying that Sunday's game was one of the 10 worst Jets performances he's had to cover.&quot;I’ve covered roughly 600 #Jets games. This was one of the 10 worst performances. It was Kotite-ian. Aaron Glenn’s team was ill-prepared and largely non-competitive. Outplayed and outcoached by a mediocre team that was missing 4/5th of OL.He called out the coaching staff for having no plan on offense, while the defense was nonexistent.&quot;No plan on offense other than Hall between the tackles. Defense was pathetic. Poor tackling, no fire. Turned a former practice-squad WR (Flournoy) into a star. Wilks isn’t doing the job. No one is.&quot;The Jets entered this season with renewed expectations after parting ways with Aaron Rodgers and the associates he had within the franchise. The new era is off to a rough start, and nothing suggests it will change soon.