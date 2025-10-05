  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Aaron Glenn reveals true feelings on taking over defensive play calling from Jets DC Steve Wilks

Aaron Glenn reveals true feelings on taking over defensive play calling from Jets DC Steve Wilks

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 05, 2025 21:18 GMT
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets - Source: Imagn
Aaron Glenn reveals true feelings on taking over defensive play calling from Jets DC Steve Wilks (Credit: IMAGN)

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn became the first coach in franchise history to start a season 0-5. They couldn't keep up with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season, succumbing to the NFC East team 37-22.

Ad

The Jets remain winless after five weeks, and Glenn is drawing a lot of attention with his performances on the sideline. Additionally, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is under the spotlight after allowing 37 points to the Cowboys.

After the game, Glenn spoke with reporters about the team's performance and whether he was considering taking over defensive play calling from Wilks. As of now, that is not part of his plans.

"I have a lot of confidence in Wilks," Glenn said, via Harrison Glaser. "He's done a lot of great things in this league as a defensive coordinator, & I'm gonna allow him to do his job. I have all the confidence in the world in him, Tanner, & Banjo. I'm gonna let those guys do their job."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Aaron Glenn became the fourth coach in the Super Bowl era to allow at least 27 points in each of his first games, per Rich Cimini, joining Darrell Bevell, Jimmy Johnson and Jack Patera.

The Jets will have another tough matchup in Week 6, the Denver Broncos, who beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, ending the defending Super Bowl champions' unbeaten run.

Jets insider flames Aaron Glenn's team after loss to Cowboys

Rich Cimini had a lot to say after the Jets succumbed to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5. The ESPN reporter ranted on social media, saying that Sunday's game was one of the 10 worst Jets performances he's had to cover.

Ad
"I’ve covered roughly 600 #Jets games. This was one of the 10 worst performances. It was Kotite-ian. Aaron Glenn’s team was ill-prepared and largely non-competitive. Outplayed and outcoached by a mediocre team that was missing 4/5th of OL.

He called out the coaching staff for having no plan on offense, while the defense was nonexistent.

"No plan on offense other than Hall between the tackles. Defense was pathetic. Poor tackling, no fire. Turned a former practice-squad WR (Flournoy) into a star. Wilks isn’t doing the job. No one is."
Ad

The Jets entered this season with renewed expectations after parting ways with Aaron Rodgers and the associates he had within the franchise. The new era is off to a rough start, and nothing suggests it will change soon.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications