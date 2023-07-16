Aaron Hernandez is a story of what might have been. The New England Patriots tight end could have chosen fame by winning Super Bowls with Tom Brady as his quarterback. Instead, he chose notoriety by getting involved in a sordid case of murder.

Now, more has come to light as to how good he really was and what he could have achieved. Someone asked on social media if they had played against someone, which made them think that they were not going to make it to the top. One person commented that it was Aaron Hernandez in high school. The poster said that they could not stop him even if they tried to, writing,

"BOY. I tried to jam Aaron Hernandez off the line my senior in HS and this ni**a kept moving forward like I wasn’t there"

BOY. I tried to jam Aaron Hernandez off the line my senior in HS and this nigga kept moving forward like I wasn't there

Aaron Hernandez not the only one who showed early potential

Aaron Hernandez was not the only one who showed his talent early on in high school. Other posters replied with other names in the NFL world, who showed how good they were early on.

One poster mentioned former New York Jets offensive tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson and how they lined up against them in high school for just four downs and understood they were not cut out for it. They wrote,

"I lined up against D’Brickashaw Ferguson for 4 downs in High School. It went EXACTLY how you think."

I lined up against D'Brickashaw Ferguson for 4 downs in High School. It went EXACTLY how you think.

Another big name that came up is Derrick Henry. Given just how dominant he has been in the NFL, dragging and flattening anyone who tries to stop him, we can imagine just how good he was in school. One poster confirmed our suspicions, recollecting the time they played against him and he rushed for more than 350 yards and scored six touchdowns. They wrote,

"I played against @KingHenry_2 [Derrick Henry] on ESPN in high school. He proceeded to score 6 rushing touchdowns, ran for 350+ yards, and embarrassed me on national TV by beating us 42-7. Let’s also not forget, he drug all 11 of our defensive players for like 10-15 yards at one point too.We were undefeated at that point, made me reconsider if any of us were even remotely good at football."

I played against @KingHenry_2 on ESPN in high school. He proceeded to score 6 rushing touchdowns, ran for 350+ yards, and embarrassed me on national TV by beating us 42-7. Let's also not forget, he drug all 11 of our defensive players for like 10-15 yards at one point too. We were undefeated at that point, made me reconsider if any of us were even remotely good at football.

There were other examples as well of players who made it to the NFL but were not the best in pro football, but they were still far ahead in high school. Of course, being good at a young age is no guarantee of success and there have been plenty of late bloomers as well. Shannon Sharpe, for example, started as a mediocre wide receiver for two seasons before moving to become a tight end, where he became a Hall-of-Famer.

Another player in the same position, Aaron Hernandez, on the other hand, squandered the very opportunity that he got.

