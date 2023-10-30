Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones isn't putting up the numbers that many expect from him. This can be the result of a hamstring injury that he has been dealing with, limiting his time on the field this season.

His twin brother, Alvin Jones, however, is placing the blame on Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. Alvin took to X (formerly Twitter) after the Packers' 24-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and accused LaFleur of trying to lose. He also called his brother's lack of playing time 'criminal' :

"Can someone ask coach Lafleur why he never gives Aaron the ball it’s getting criminal at this point !!! Is he not trying to win ??"

During the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Vikings, Aaron Jones had seven carries for 29 yards, his longest run was just seven yards.

RB Aaron Jones stats in 2023

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has been dealing with a hamstring injury since Week 1. He played 28 snaps in the season opener before suffering the injury, which then forced him to miss the next two weeks before returning in Week 4.

Since his return, he has had less than 30 snaps per game. In four games this season, he has rushed for just 123 yards and has ten catches for 121 receiving yards. He hasn't found the end zone since Week 1 when he had both a rushing and a receiving touchdown.

Aaron Jones has recovered nearly 100%

Although Aaron Jones' brother is unhappy with his lack of playing time, the Packers' RB is happy with his progress. The team has been cautious by trying not to overuse their running back.

Before Sunday's game against the NFC North division rivals, Jones told reporters that is nearly back to 100%. Adding that if he wasn't back to full strength in Week 8, he definitely will be next week.

“This is the best I’ve felt since the injury in Chicago. If I don’t get to 100 (percent) Sunday, I’ll probably be there next Sunday. It’s like someone applied some smiles on my face because I feel like I’m getting there, getting over that.”

It's no secret that the Green Bay Packers offense has struggled under quarterback Jordan Love this season. The team knows that getting their star running back healthy is more important than rushing him back.