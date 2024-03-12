Aaron Jones disputes talk of rejecting Packers pay cut after signing $7,000,000 Vikings deal in free agency

Aaron Jones was a late addition to the stacked list of running backs available during the 2024 NFL free-agency period. His contract with the Green Bay Packers did not expire, but the franchise instead decided to outright cut him from their roster.

It didn't take long at all for Jones to find a new team as he almost immediately signed a $7 million deal with the NFC North division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings. It was then reported that his being released was a result of the Packers attempting to restructure his contract, but Jones declined their offer.

It was then that the franchise apparently pivoted to signing Josh Jacobs in free agency, according to Rob Demovsky. Jones seems to disagree with his report after he shared a quoted response to the story from his personal X account:

"Every story has 3 sides to it."

It's unclear exactly why the Packers decided to release Aaron Jones, or if it was requested by the running back himself, but apparently there is more to the story than what has been reported.

Regardless, Jones will join the Vikings this year to replace Alexander Mattison and Cam Akers, who are both free agents, while Jacobs will take his place in Green Bay.

Aaron Jones to Vikings free agency grades

Following Aaron Jones' release from the Green Bay Packers and quick transition to the Minnesota Vikings, he was almost immediately replaced by Josh Jacobs. While it appears to be a win for both teams, it's the Las Vegas Raiders who are the biggest losers in this situation.

They are left without an established star and will reportedly start Zamir White in 2024. Here are the grades for all three teams.

Green Bay Packers: A

While Aaron Jones has been mostly reliable as a star running back for the Packers, he struggled through multiple injuries last season. This resulted in his fewest rushing yards in a single season since his rookie year. He will also turn 30 years old this season, while Josh Jacobs is just 26 years old. They appear to have found a younger upgrade, which is usually valuable.

Minnesota Vikings: B

The Minnesota Vikings entered the 2024 NFL offseason in need of an upgrade to their running back position. Alexander Mattison and Cam Akers failed to impress last season, and both of them are free agents anyway. They accomplished this goal with Jones, but considering his age and recent injuries, it's not necessarily the most ideal situation.

Las Vegas Raiders: D

Josh Jacobs has been a true workhorse for the Las Vegas Raiders, exceeding 200 carries in each of his five seasons with the team. During that time he has accumulated 5,545 rushing yards and 46 touchdowns. Losing him changes the dynamic of their offense, which can be further complicated by turning the position over to Zamir White, an unproven youngster.