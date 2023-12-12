Aaron Jones injury update: Latest on Packers RB for Week 15 Fantasy Football

Aaron Jones was not available for the Green Bay Packers' game against the New York Giants in Week 14.

Due to a knee ailment that has held him out of the last two games before Week 14, the running back was only partially involved in practice last week. Although he was considered "questionable" before the Monday Night Football game, he was eventually not selected.

The veteran player has missed six games this season due to injuries, the most recent being the 24-22 loss to the Giants.

There hasn't been much new regarding Jones, but the running back will likely make his much anticipated return in Week 15 when the Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, barring any unforeseen circumstances. Jones was practically playing on Monday.

Jones said last week:

"I've played at 70 percent and less before. I can play through pain and things like that as long as everything is good and i'm stable. I can go out there and take a hit, and I can get up to a respectable amount of speed.”

It appears that Jones narrowly missed the level of fitness the Packers were hoping for in Week 14. He now has one more week to return to that degree of physical fitness. Should he do so, he ought to participate on Sunday.

The Packers are 3-3 without Jones this season. With the postseason still an achievable goal, Jones remains one of the team's top playmakers, and the Packers will need him to be at his finest for the final stretch of games.

What happened to Aaron Jones?

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones hurt his MCL against the Los Angeles Chargers in a Week 11 matchup. He had to be carted off the field due to the injury, and he was crying the whole time.

Jones underwent scans, and the results showed that the damage wasn't as serious as it first appeared. Nevertheless, Jones hasn't played for the Packers since then.

When will Aaron Jones return?

The Packers have played the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants in the last three weeks following their victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, which is Jones' latest game.

Jones has an extra week in the hopes that he will be ready to play in Week 15 at Lambeau Field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In Aaron Jones' absence, AJ Dillon has filled in as the RB1.

If Jones is still out by Week 15, Dillon should stay in that position. To provide more depth at running back, the Packers may promote Kenyan Drake off the practice squad.