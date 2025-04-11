Aaron Jones opens up about difficulties in leaving 'second home' Packers for Vikings

Aaron Jones began a new chapter of his career in 2024 when he was released from the Green Bay Packers and subsequently joined the divisional rival Minnesota Vikings. As he enters his second year with the Purple and Gold, he still has longings for his old team.
Speaking on Thursday's episode of Good Morning Football, the one-time Pro Bowl running back compared switching teams to when he had to switch homes in his youth because of his parents' constant Army deployments:
"I had to move around every 2-3 years, so I feel like that helped me; but you do get comfortable being in a place for 6-7 years. It becomes your second home essentially, so when you have to pick and move, you don't really know how to feel about it.
"But when you reach that new place and they welcome you with open arms, then you're like 'I'm where I'm supposed to be.'"
Two days ago, while speaking on FS1's "The Herd," he revealed that his release from the Packers came after he declined to take a pay cut (starts at 6:00 in the video below):
“Definitely did not see it coming. I finished the year off strong [after being] hurt earlier in the year… Once I was back out there, I feel like I helped lead us to the playoffs... Sometimes, you [have] got to bet on yourself.”
In his first year as a Viking, Jones set career-highs in carries (255) and rushing yards (1,138) and scored five touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 51 passes for an additional 408 and two in the air.
Aaron Jones is excited to play with Vikings QB JJ McCarthy for the first time
A month after signing Aaron Jones, the Vikings found their franchise quarterback of the future in JJ McCarthy. However, the Michigan alum tore his meniscus during the preseason, meaning that the two have yet to play an actual game together.
During the league meetings, however, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah gave a very positive update on his quarterback's recovery. Jones seconded this, calling the incoming sophomore "a winner" during his Good Morning Football appearance on Thursday:
“I think it might’ve been a quarterback battle if he didn’t get hurt. He’s different. He’s a competitor. He wants to be great and he’s hungry. So I think you’ll see it when he steps on the field... I’m excited to even be in the backfield with him, take some handoffs and have him throw it to me, too.”
He also revealed that McCarthy diligently took down notes on various defensive players:
“He’s very methodical in everything he does. Attention to detail, he’s fully dove in and then some.”
The Vikings begin spring camp on April 21.
