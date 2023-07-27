Aaron Rodgers' surprise contract extension with the New York Jets, which lowered his guaranteed money by $35 million in a three-year, $112 million deal, had the NFL world in shock. Not only was it an astonishing amount to leave behind, but you'd never expect Rodgers to do this a year ago.

It makes sense from the point of view of him wanting to help his team attract more talent and win another ring, but considering how he has acted throughout his career, the decision was totally surprising. And not even the analysts can make sense of it.

During NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Kyle Brandt gave his thoughts on the extension, asking why would the quarterback change his modus operandi after so many years:

"It's a profound gesture for a guy who has not had this M.O. for years. When people are screaming at him "Do the Brady thing! Take less in Green Bay!" when Green Bay is on the cusp year after year and he doesn't. I think it absolutely makes him look amazing to the fanbase. I think it endears him to the locker room. But is he drunk? Like, is he drunk on love? You know what I'm saying?

"He just casually gave $35 million to one of the worst organizations of the last quarter century that's never won anything, cause they got a fun, young player and a coach who screams and is bald and like that. Rodgers did that. I think he's in lust. I think he's in a honeymoon phase. I hope it works out, but this are the actions of someone drunk on love or wanting to be in love and wanting the Packers to watch him do it."

Rodgers' new contract allows the Jets to make extra moves for next season

Here's what the quarterback said about the decision to leave some money at the table and go after another ring:

"The team gave up significant pieces for it to just be a one-year deal. I'm aware of that. ... Anything could happen with my body or the success we have this year, but I'm having a blast, so I really don't see this as a one-year-and-done thing."

Now, the Jets have extra space in their salary cap to go after good players in 2024. There was a huge amount of salary cap allotted to the quarterback's deal that was guaranteed, but he gave it up for a better team.