"Aaron Rodgers is absolutely past his prime": Colin Cowherd dissects Jets roster, sets dismal expectations for 2024 NFL season

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off a season-ending Achilles injury, which he suffered against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 last year. The expectations for the team are high with the QB set to return. But Colin Cowherd has his doubts.

Speaking on his eponymous show, "The Herd" on FS1, he skewered New York's roster, their head coach Robert Saleh and Aaron Rodgers. Cowherd is taking the under on the team's win total of 9.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook as he believes the lack of good offensive linemen will hurt them. [From 3:35]

"Jets, I'd go under nine and a half," Cowherd said. "Their offensive line is either rookies or old guys. How many offensive linemen do they have in their prime that are excellent? One. And he's always hurt - Alijah Vera-Tucker. They're very dependent on one excellent running back. Saleh is a defensive coach."

Cowherd added that the 40-year-old Rodgers is "absolutely past his prime" and cast doubts on his sensational comeback from the Achilles injury.

"Aaron is a pretty prickly old quarterback with maybe maybe one great year left. I think he's absolutely past his prime. Saleh is 18-33. Again, tell me the offensive linemen who are in their prime and elite. He's a 40 year old quarterback coming off an Achilles injury."

New York went 7-10 in the 2023 season last season without Rodgers, their third consecutive losing season under head coach Robert Saleh. Zach Wilson started 11 games as the quarterback in Rodgers' absence, going 4-7 with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Jets improve offensive line to help Aaron Rodgers

NFL: New York Jets Training Camp

General Manager Joe Douglas understood protecting Aaron Rodgers would be vital for the team's success. He brought in enough help in the offseason for his quarterback.

The New York Jets added left tackle Tyron Smith, left guard John Simpson and right guard Morgan Moses in the free agency. They drafted left tackle Olu Fashanu with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

In ESPN's latest power rankings, the Jets rank No. 17. Beat writer Rich Cimini labeled their offensive line as the "most improved" part of the roster.

"The Jets were the only team last season to rank in the bottom four in both pass block win rate (50%, 30th) and run block win rate (67.7%, 29th), so they had to do something to beef up Aaron Rodgers' protection. And they did, acquiring three veteran starters."

Cimini added,

"The return of RG Alijah Vera-Tucker (Achilles) will help too. Smith and Moses, both 33, aren't long-term answers, and Simpson is a middling player, but the line is in better shape than last season. The depth, led by Fashanu, is better too."

While the offensive line has definitely improved, the strength of the schedule matters as well.

The NFL schedule for the 2024 season, which will be released on 15th May 2024, will give better clarity on how many wins New York can rack up this year.