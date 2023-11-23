Aaron Rodgers Achilles injury update: NFL insider eliminates caveat over Jets QB's return

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has always had the thought that he would try and play again this season after tearing his Achilles just four plays into his Jets career.

Rodgers would go down in Week 1 as the Jets hype train was abruptly halted and most initially thought that Rodgers would be lost for the season. But after seeing his recovery with each passing week, there is hope that Aaron Rodgers could return this season.

Rodgers reportedly had a mid-December return date in mind and for most people who suffer an Achilles injury, they are out of action for nine to 12 months.

But now, NFL Insider Jay Glazer has given an update on Rodgers' potential return.

Glazer gives update on Aaron Rodgers injury recovery

While for some, the Jets would need to be in playoff contention for Rodgers to even consider a comeback this season, there would be no reason to rush back for meaningless games. But Jay Glazer thinks differently.

"He still wants to show he's able to come back faster from that Achilles tear than any quarterback ever."

It is interesting that Rodgers is trying to come back regardless and if he does come back as quick as he wants, then that would be quite some story.

Where is Aaron Rodgers with his Achilles rehab?

Each week we have seen Rodgers on the field prior to a Jets game throwing the football and each time we see him, he's doing a little bit more and that has given hope that he could return.

Aaron Rodgers did state on the Pat McAfee Show that he still intends to return this season, but when that will be is unknown.

Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show:

"There’s no set date. It could change. If I have a great week this week and next week, that could be accelerated. If we are not in it in three or four weeks, that could take it a different way, but I expect us to be in it and I expect to come back, so that's about all I can tell you at this point."

So Rodgers continues to push his rehab as fast as he can without doing damage to his Achilles and there is a growing sense that he could really return this season.

Will Aaron Rodgers Jets make the playoffs?

As it stands, the Jets are a long way back in the playoff pecking order, and with their remaining schedule that sees them play the Dolphins (twice), Texans, and the Browns, it is a long road to even get into the playoff picture.

Currently third in the AFC East, the Jets would need a lot to go right, and considering that Zach Wilson has been benched for Tim Boyle, things aren't exactly going well.

But this is the NFL and never say never, and with the 4-6 Jets close behind the 6-5 Buffalo Bills, they need to start winning games quickly.

The longer the Jets stay in the playoff hunt, the more aggressive Aaron Rodgers will be in his Achilles recovery, but right now, New York making the playoffs seems like a real long shot.